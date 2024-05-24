William Zepeda and Giovanni Cabrera ready to meet in tasty lightweight clash

Red-hot lightweight knockout artist William ‘El Camarón’ Zepeda 30-0 (26) is expecting a tough and challenging fight against fellow contender Giovanni Cabrera 22-1 (7) when they meet at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on July 6 live on DAZN.

The 27-year-old Mexican southpaw is on a three-fight knockout streak and has defeated former world champions Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and Rene Alvarado in the past two years along with claiming the scalp of rugged contender Mercito Gesta.

The 29-year-old Cabrera represents another stout challenge. The Chicago native is one fight removed from a razor-thin split decision loss to reigning WBA junior welterweight champion Isaac Cruz last July that came after his wide points victory over highly regarded Gabriel Flores a year earlier.

“This fight will be a very competitive fight and a very complicated fight,” said Zepeda, who is the number one challenger to both WBC titleholder Shakur Stevenson and WBA champion Gervonta Davis.

“We expect for Giovanni Cabrera to come with everything that he has, just like how he has done in his previous fights.

“We know that he is a very strong fighter; to be able to go 12-rounds with someone like Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz tells us he is a very powerful fighter.

“We are preparing very well in camp right now to ensure we are ready to give a very entertaining fight to fans on July 6.

“I love to challenge my skillset against high level fighters like Giovanni Cabrera to prove to everyone that we are ready for the big names out there in the division.”

Cabrera holds no fear of Zepeda’s punching power, nor his immaculate record.

“This fight is huge for me. This fight further proves what I believe I am capable of,” Cabrera said.

“I consider myself one of the top lightweights in the world. I’ve defeated seven previously undefeated fighters. I am used to fighting undefeated fighters and this is exciting for me.

“These are the kind of fights that motivate me to rise to the occasion and just reach newer levels.

“I have great respect for William. He is brave and he has the balls to put his undefeated record on the line against me.”

In his battle against Cruz on the undercard of the undisputed welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, Cabrera took the fight right down to the wire, losing by scores of 114-113 and 112-115, 113-114.

If he can replicate the form he had in that fight, Zepeda might be in for a tough night at the office.

Tickets for Zepeda vs. Cabrera are on sale and are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 not including applicable service charges.

A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included.

Standard and VIP tickets for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-arena.com, Goldenboy.com or the Toyota Arena box office Monday through Friday from 12pm-4pm.