Knockout artist Gary Antuanne Russell out to steal the show against Alberto Puello on June 15

In a battle of undefeated junior welterweight contenders Gary Antuanne Russell 17-0 (17) will face Alberto Puello 22-0 (10) for the vacant WBC interim title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

Russell, a 27-year-old southpaw from Capitol Heights, Maryland, has boxed just twice in the past two years, scoring knockouts of Rances Barthelemy and Kent Cruz in the sixth and first round respectively.

“I want to bring boxing back to its natural state,” said Russell. “I want to climb the ladder and fight who I’m supposed to. I want to fight the guys with great credentials. We’re going to keep working toward the top.

“Puello is another opponent who’s in the way. There’s a lot of opponents and they’re all in the way. We’re on a mission and I plan to execute.

“My focus is so locked in right now. It’s hard for me to say he’s got a chance, not to be disrespectful. My father always said there’s three types of fighters: those who need it, those who want it and those who like it. And they all bring a different level of hunger. I’m all three of them, but instead of liking it, I love it.

“I love the bright lights. It’s part of my life. It’s really second nature. This is my world now. At this point, I just want to excel.

“I know my dad would tell me to hit and not get hit, keep your hands high, don’t relax. Right now he’s here in spirit and I will spontaneously hear certain things that he’ll say to me. I want to honor his name and make sure that all he worked for does not go in vain.”

Dominican lefty Puello, 29, will be having his fourth straight fight in the United States since December 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be back on such a tremendous card on June 15,” said Puello. “I’m going to give the best of myself in the ring like I always do, and give the fans what they deserve, which is a great fight.

“Gary is a good fighter, but he’s not the one who’s gonna stop my momentum. I’m going in there to get the win.

“I know this is not going to be an easy fight. But I possess all the tools needed to stop Gary or any opponent in front of me.

“I have to follow the game plan. I’m working hard every day, having great sparring sessions and getting ready to be at my best on June 15.

“’The Wasp’ is coming back to sting like never before. I’m ready to make a statement and prove that I’m at the top of this division.

“This fight could definitely steal the show. This opponent is a tough nut to crack, but I know that we’re going to give the fans an unforgettable fight.”

The fight will take place on the PBC pay-per-view event headlined by the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk title showdowns.