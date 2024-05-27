Deontay Wilder out to prove he is still one of the top heavyweights in the world against Zhilei Zhang

Deontay Wilder out to prove he is still one of the top...

Deontay Wilder 43-3-1 (42) is in a positive frame of mind ahead of his clash with Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 26-2-1 (21) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old form WBC heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is 1-3 in his past four bouts with losses to Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury twice dating back to 2020.

But Wilder says he has rediscovered his killer instinct and expects it to be on full display against 41-year-old Chinese southpaw Zhang this weekend.

“It’s been a real fun camp, real exciting, my focus has been on point, my mindset has been on point, my aggression has been off the chart and I’m ready to go,” Wilder said on social media.

“I could say a lot of things but on June 1st it’s going to be the revealing and everyone’s going to be the witness. I feel like I’m ready, I sound and look like I’m ready in all aspects of it.”

In a separate interview with Matchroom Boxing, he said: “I think I can turn it up some more. Sometimes you have to bring that killer instinct outside of you. Some people are afraid to bring it out because they’re afraid of what can happen to another human being but June 1st we’re gunna bring all that.”

Zhang has emerged as a genuine player in the heavyweight division in recent years. His points loss to Filip Hrgovic two years ago was hotly disputed and put him on the map. Back-to-back knockout victories over previously undefeated Joe Joyce last year cemented his credentials as one of the best big men on the planet.

In his last fight against former WBO champion Parker in March, Zhang faded late to lose by majority decision after having the Kiwi on the deck twice in their bout.

Wilder is anticipating a slugfest between the pair of them.

“I like the way he throws certain combinations and it seems like he has a little bite on the end of his punches,” Wilder said.

“I’m looking forward to matching him power for power. We know I got thunder in my arms, I’m gunna put you out for sure. We’re gunna see what he got.”

Common opponent Parker is tipping Wilder to get the job done.

“Both guys have the potential to knock each other out. Zhang is dangerous in the first half of the fight,” said Parker to Boxing News.

“I feel that from that fight, Zhang now was working on his conditioning and Wilder, it’ll be important for him to utilise his footwork and place Zhang wherever he wants to land his big shots.

“I would have to go with Wilder. I feel like Wilder after that loss, both guys have stepped up their training and focus and motivation. I feel like Zhang, as his activity lessens as the fight goes on, he’ll be a sitting target.”