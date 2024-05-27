Eddie Hearn speaks out on IBF heavyweight conundrum

Oleksandr Usyk may not be the undisputed heavyweight champion for much longer but that doesn’t automatically mean the Filip Hrgovic versus Daniel Dubois fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night will be for the vacant IBF title.

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk 22-0 (14) added the WBC title to his WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine championships with a split decision win over England’s Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) earlier this month.

There was a rematch clause in the contract which will like see the 37-year-old Usyk clash with Fury, 35, again in October.

But with Usyk’s mandatory title defence against Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic long overdue, the IBF are poised to strip the champion of his title.

Usyk’s team have filed a request for an exception with the IBF. The New Jersey-based sanctioning body is yet to rule of the situation and is unlikely to do so before this weekend’s clash between Hrgovic 17-0 (14) and Daniel Dubois 20-2 (19) in Saudi Arabia, a fight that could, in theory, be sanctioned for the IBF strap if Usyk was to be stripped before Saturday.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes both Hrgovic and former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 28-3 (25), has a vested interest in the IBF’s decision.

“My understanding is there’s already been an exception [with IBF allowing Usyk to keep his belt for the rematch with Fury],” the Matchroom Boxing boss said to Chris Mannix on his YouTube channel.

“I get both sides of the argument. You really don’t want the belts to be fragmented, but you’ve got a guy [in Filip Hrgovic] who has been ordered ages ago and has been waiting and waiting and waiting.

“So it was my understanding that the Fury-Usyk fight took place on the condition that the winner had to fight Hrgovic with no exceptions.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen next week [by June 1st] for Hrgovic-Dubois for that to be on the line. But maybe the winner of that has AJ next in line for the IBF.

“We have to wait and see. But you can’t ignore your mandatory challenger for two or three years.

“I get the whole idea of, ‘yeah, it’s great to have an undisputed champion’. But what if the shoe is on the other foot and you’re this guy [Hrgovic] that’s been mandatory, and now he goes out and beats Dubois?

“He’s told, ‘you can’t get your title shot until the summer of 2025′. It’s not fair.

“I get both sides of the argument, but I do expect the IBF belt to come vacant, but it’s very unlikely for next Saturday.”

While Usyk would clearly like to retain all four sanctioning body titles, he will remain the true champion in fans’ eyes until he is beaten in the ring.