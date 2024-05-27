Joe McNally pleased with Josh Taylor’s performance, says he thought he won the fight

The trainer of Josh Taylor 19-2 (13) believes the former undisputed junior welterweight champion did enough to win his rematch against Jack Catterall 29-1 (13) at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday night.

England’s Catterall, 30, controlled much of the action in the first half of the all-southpaw bout and while Taylor had more success in last six frames, the judges scored the fight for Catterall 117-111, 117-111 and 116-113.

In his previous fight with the 33-year-old Scotsman two years ago, many felt that Catterall was unlucky not to get the decision in his split decision loss.

Taylor’s coach Joe McNally was pleased with his boxer’s performance in the rematch, even if the decision didn’t go his way.

“I thought it was a Josh Taylor win, but it was a very good fight,” McNally told iFL TV. “I thought Jack Catterall fought a fantastic fight, but so did Josh Taylor.

“The ebb and flow of how I wanted Josh to perform all week happened tonight. It was completely chalk and cheese to the first fight with a magnificent performance.

“I thought Jack Catterall upped his game and I certainly thought Josh Taylor performed way better than the first fight.”

CompuBox has some interesting statistics on both bouts. In the first fight, Catterall threw 219 more punches and landed 47 more punches than Taylor. In the rematch, Catterall threw 40 more punches than Taylor and landed 14 more.

Catterall landed 88 jabs to Taylor’s 60, while Taylor landed 102 power punches to Catterall’s 88. The combatants were separated by three or less landed punches in six of the 12 rounds.

“I had Josh by a couple of rounds and the CompuBox stats tell the story,” McNally said. “Josh out jabbed him and Josh out-landed him with the power punches by something like 40 per cent.

“I think if this fight was anywhere but here, then Josh Taylor wins the fight.”

One thing that most people seem to agree on is that the 117-111 cards were too wide.

“I thought it was a fucking joke,” McNally said. “I told [Taylor] in the 10th, 11th and 12th, ‘don’t leave this too close because it’s close and finish these rounds like a champion’.

“I thought he won the 10th and was winning the 11th until he got hit with the left hand, but finished strong in the 12th.

“As soon as they mentioned the 117-111 cards, the first thing I thought was that we have three English judges, and here we go.

“I vented my frustrations at the referee, Kevin Parker, but he was brilliant tonight. Josh was the away fighter tonight and if Jack had been given it 114-113, then kudos to him, fair enough, and vice versa if Josh nicked it by one or two rounds, which I had it by.

“Maybe I’m being biased, but 117-111, come on.”