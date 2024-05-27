Raymond Ford and Nick Ball predict all-action clash in Riyadh on Saturday night

Featherweight contender Nick Ball 19-0-1 (11) believes he can improve on his performance in his last fight when he takes on WBA 126-pound champion Raymond Ford 15-0-1 (8) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

England’s Ball, 27, will be returning to the same venue where he had to settle for a split draw in his previous world title challenge to WBC champion Rey Vargas 36-1-1 (22) in March.

In that fight Ball had Vargas on the canvas in rounds eight and 11. It was enough for judge Jun Bae Lim to award him the fight 116-110 but judge Massimo Barrovecchio disagreed, scoring the fight for Vargas 114-112. Judge Rey Danseco had the bout even 113-113.

“It wasn’t the best performance, but it’s in the past. I can’t change it. Onto the next,” Ball said to TNT Sports Boxing.

American southpaw Ford, 25, claimed the vacant WBA title in his last fight against previously undefeated Otabek Kholmatov 12-1 (11) three months ago, stopping him in the 12th and final round with just seven seconds to go. Ford was trailing on two of the judges’ scorecards at the time.

Ford says he is an entirely different proposition to Vargas.

“I’m a better boxer than Vargas. I’m a sharper puncher, and I think I hit harder. I’m faster. I think I got better footwork,” said Ford.

“What I would do different is bully him in there a little bit. Vargas didn’t want no parts of him. He ran from him. I would try to bully the bully.

“I’m the type of fighter that doesn’t mind getting into a firefight with him.

“Kholmatov is taller, easier target, a bigger target to hit. Nick Ball is a smaller target. It’s going to be harder to hit him. He’s going to be all over me, trying to smother me. Otabek, I had to chase him down, so it’s definitely two different fighters.

“I think people expect me to move around in this fight. They got another thing coming.

“I don’t see any weaknesses in him. I think he’s a tough fighter. He’s going to bring the heat, bring the pressure, he’s going to be physical and I’m not a guy that backs down from a challenge.”

Ford is expecting a physical fight from Ball and says he is happy to meet him in centre ring to sort out their differences.

“Just being myself. Going in there and dominating from round one until whenever it ends,” he said.

“If he wants to go toe-to-toe, I can beat him up in the pocket. If you want to box, you know I’m a great boxer. So whatever he brings out of me, that’s what I’ll show.”

That suits Ball just fine, too.

“Everyone knows how I fight and the last [fight] adds fuel to the fire,” said Ball.