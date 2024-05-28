Filip Hrgovic expects to stop “quitter” Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night

The will to win will be the difference when Filip Hrgovic 17-0 (14) risks his unbeaten record against Daniel Dubois 20-2 (19) in their 12-round heavyweight fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

That’s the view of the 31-year-old Croatian, who needs to come out victorious to keep his dreams of a world title shot alive.

England’s Dubois, 26, has already had one shot at the heavyweight crown. Last August he was stopped in nine rounds by WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14).

It was the second loss of his career following his 10th round stoppage loss to Joe Joyce 16-2 (15) in November 2020.

Hrgovic, who was lucky to escape with a win over Chinese southpaw Zhilei Zhang two years ago, says not knowing how to lose will give him the stronger mindset going in to the Dubois bout.

“I have the will to win and for me, it’s an important fight. It’s to be or not to be,” Hrgovic said to Queensberry Promotions.

“For him, he’s already lost two fights, but they built him back up again. It’s much easier when you come from Great Britain.

“You lose and then you have two easy fights and then you’re there again So, for me, it’s not like that. It’ll be harder for me to come back and I definitely have a will to win and I definitely can stop him and I’m the best puncher that he’s ever faced.”

Joyce got back in the win column in December when he scored a knockout of previously undefeated American Jarrell Miller 26-1-1 (22) in the 10th and final round in Saudi Arabia.

“In his last fight he endured some difficulties in the fight and fought good in the late rounds,” Hrgovic said. “But Jarrell Miller is not a puncher like I am. He’s coming forward, he’s tough, but he’s not a big puncher.

“I think I’m a much better puncher and I think if I connect and if I put good pressure, I will stop him for sure.”

Hrgovic went on to question Dubois’ heart and his ability to bite down on the mouthpiece and battle through adversity when the going gets tough.

“He quit two times. It’s not good for a fighter to quit, but I think he’s a solid fighter. He proved in some fights that he’s a good fighter, especially in his last fight, he proved that he can fight in the late rounds as well,” he said.

“I think he has a problem with receiving punches that he doesn’t like. He doesn’t like to receive punches and be hit. He’s not so good with that. I think I’m the opposite. I proved that I have a really good chin.

“I was never stopped in over 100 amateur fights and never in sparring. I think I have that quality of never to give up and I think if I put good pressure and if I hit him with my best shots, I will stop him.”