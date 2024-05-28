Peter Fury offers scathing assessment of his nephew’s corner for the Oleksandr Usyk loss

The former trainer of Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) has given his assessment of the loss to Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) and what went wrong in the corner.

Peter Fury coached his nephew for much of his early career, including for his breakthrough win over Wladimir Klitschko to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles in Germany in 2015.

Earlier this month British boxer Fury, 35, had to climb off the canvas in the ninth round to hold on for a split decision loss to 37-year-old Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, going down by scores of 114-113, 113-114 and 115-112.

A rematch is expected to take place in October.

“I thought it was a good fight, he done the best he can do and that’s all you can ask for,” Peter Fury told October Red. “He is an exceptional world champion, Usyk. I’ve always said this guy is a great fighter. He’s the best Tyson has been up against, that’s for sure.

“But it was a close fight, ebbing and flowing. Sometimes, where do you get humbleness from, a loss, and what is a loss? They’re both okay, they both got handsomely paid for it, get back in there and avenge your loss.”

Fury’s hectic corner came in for criticism from fans and pundits alike. Coach SugarHill Steward’s instructions were often at odds with those coming from assistant trainer Andy Lee and both were regularly drowned out by the booming voice of Fury’s father John.

“He was a big man and he never used his tools,” Peter Fury said. “I thought there was a lot wrong with it, but that’s my opinion. I think they got the tactics wrong and the game plan all wrong and that’s what I think of it, but still it was a good fight to watch.

“I can see what people are saying but did Tyson have it in his tank to come out and give an avalanche of shots or was he so tired he was getting through it?

“When we fought Wladimir Klitschko, coming into the 12th round I said we’re in a strange country, he’s got all the belts, it’s his network, I think you’re winning it wide but get out there and try and stop him, that’s your call, because we could get robbed on points.

“My advice would have been I don’t care if you’re on one leg and dying, get in there and go out on your back, put it on him, that’s what should have happened in the corner, but that’s just me.

“There should only be one man in the corner, there shouldn’t be three or four. Some are too emotional in the corner and some are giving the wrong advice. I think the only one that spoke a little bit of sense in the last dying stretch of it was SugarHill, who said put it on him.

“When you go into fights, it doesn’t matter who it is, it could be a family member, but you’ve got to give precise clear information, and the thing I always say to the fighter is ‘are you listening, do you understand what I’ve just told you to do?’.

“There were too many people, but maybe Tyson wants that I don’t know, it’s been years since dealings with me. I don’t know what the situation is but clearly for me the game plan was wrong and only one should be speaking. How can you listen to all that? It’s going a bit panicky and it’s all over the place.

“I’ve always said I can’t be bought in boxing. If someone is talking in the corner, I’d say shut your fucking mouth now or get out the back. It’s happened before.

“I’m not having anything go on in that corner. You’re the bucket man, you wash the gumshield out, you wipe his head down, do not speak. That’s their instruction and if they speak, when they get back to the dressing room, sacked on the spot. You’ve got to have a professional corner.”