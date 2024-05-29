Daniel Dubois says self doubts are a thing of the past ahead of Filip Hrgovic clash this Saturday

British heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 20-2 (19) says he is up for the job.

This Saturday night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 26-year-old will get the chance to claim the biggest scalp of his career when he takes on IBF number one contender Filip ‘El Animal’ Hrgovic 17-0 (14).

The bout will be part of the high profile ‘5v5’ card that pits a handful of boxers from the Queensberry Promotions stable against fighters from Matchroom Boxing.

Dubois has long been the victim of criticism dating back to his first career loss in November 2020 when Joe Joyce knocked him out in the 10th round.

The fight ended when Joyce landed a left jab and Dubois took a knee, staying down for the count. His actions at the time earnt him the unenvious label of ‘quitter’, although it was subsequently revealed he had suffered a fractured left eye socket in the fight that was only getting worse.

After rebounding with four knockout wins, Dubois challenged current undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) in August last year. Dubois had the Ukrainian southpaw on the canvas in the fifth round but the body shot was ruled low.

Usyk worked his way back into the fight and stopped Dubois in the ninth round with a right jab after previously having him on the deck late in the eighth.

The nature of the loss raised questions about Dubois’ heart in some quarters again.

Dubois bounced back in December with a knockout of Jarrell Miller in the dying seconds of their 10-round bout in Saudi Arabia and seems to have taken some confidence out of that will going in to his fight against the tough and talented Croatian Hrgovic, 31.

“I’m ready and up for this one. I know what I’ve got, and I’m going to use it,” Dubois said to Queensberry Promotions.

“I’m putting on a better performance this time.

“I’m ready for it on Saturday. I’m coming here to fight. The talking is done now. I’m in the mood and ready to go. This one has got to be plain and simple. It’s not complicated with this guy.

“I’ve prepared in the gym. I’ve sharpened my tools up and I’m ready to go out there and do it. He’s in my way. He keeps talking about the past. We sparred in the past, but it has nothing to do with it now.

“I’m focused on Saturday and I’m ready to fight. I’m 100% focused, I’ve done the work and I’m ready to go out there and destroy. A knockout is perfect. I’m not going to go out there looking for anything. It’s part of the job. This is what I’ve trained to do and I’m ready to go.

“[Promoter]Frank [Warren] has been backing me for the longest time. He knew the potential was there from the beginning. He’s one of the best promoters in the world.

“That’s one of the things the fans will enjoy. I’m sure it’s going to look really good. The Queensberry vs Matchroom and all of that, but I’m focused on Saturday.”