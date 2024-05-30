Deontay Wilder has rediscovered his aggressive side ahead of Zhilei Zhang bout, says trainer

Fans of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 43-3-1 (42) can expect a return to extreme violence when he takes on Chinese powerhouse Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 26-2-1 (21) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott says he has not seen this type of ruthless aggression from the 38-year-old Australian in almost a decade.

He might need it too. Southpaw Zhang has emerged as one of the top contenders in the open weight class. Although he is coming off a majority decision loss to Joseph Parker, he had the former WBO champion on the deck twice in their fight before fading late.

Wilder is 1-3 in his last four bout dating back to February 2020, but Scott says they have wound back the clock in this training camp.

“He’s rededicated himself and in the last six weeks, it’s been the most violent and the most assertive I’ve seen him in training camp I’ve seen him since he won a world title against [Bermane] Stiverne [in 2015],” said Scott to Queensberry Promotions.

“So this was a mental adjustment, that’s all. He had to re-think things. He came back, he’s back. I actually told him today that he has the opportunity to show the whole world that he can be better, have a great performance and be better than he’s ever been before.

“So the ‘Bronze Bomber’ has returned, but the better side of the ‘Bronze Bomber’ has returned. This is the better half. Sometimes you can get a little unfocused and contentment can get inside of us. But real champions, this is a great opportunity for Deontay to show his greatness and I believe he can do that.”

According to Scott, Zhang is the perfect opponent to bring out the best in Wilder.

“We have the perfect opponent to do that with. He’s dangerous enough to keep Deontay alert, but he’s big enough to be right there for Deontay to hit him with,” he said.

“[Wilder] should be between 217 to 222, maybe a pound or two heavier or maybe a pound or two lighter.

“The size won’t be the factor here. It’ll be about positioning, setting this guy up by being alert and by being very violent.

“That’s the main thing for this training camp. Violence, assertiveness and also being dressed down in defence when it’s time to be.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see on Saturday. You’re going to be very impressed. I’m trying to mess up everything they got going with Deontay Wilder and we’re going to get it done on Saturday night.”

Wilder held the WBC title for five years and made 10 successful defences of the belt before losing the strap to Tyson Fury in their rematch in February 2020.