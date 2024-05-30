Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury to meet in rematch on December 21

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) will defend his titles against Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) in an immediate rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 37, defeated Fury by split decision at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

England’s Fury, 35, boxed well in the first half of the fight but was badly rocked by an Usyk left cross late in the ninth round. Referee Mark Nelson administered a mandatory eight count after adjudicating that the ropes were the only thing holding him up.

At the conclusion of 12 rounds judges Mike Fitzgerald of the USA and Manuel Oliver Palomo of Spain both scored the bout for Usyk by 114-113 and 115-112 respectively. Judge Craig Metcalfe of Canada saw the bout for Fury, 114-113.

Fury activated the immediate rematch clause in his contract with the second contest widely expected to take place in October.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, announced the date of the rematch on social media platform X today.

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season… The world will watch another historical fight again… Our commitment to boxing fans continues… We hope you enjoy it,” Alalshikh posted.

The reason for the delay, according to Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren, is an injury to WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Usyk.

“It was an unbelievable fight, the first one. The biggest fight of the 21st century,” the Queensberry Promotions chief said. “An unbelievable heavyweight fight. Nothing in it. Both guys, they never left anything in the ring. They both [gave] their all.

“And they want to dance again so that’s gonna happen.

“It’s been pushed back because I think one of them, not Tyson but Usyk, I understand, sustained an injury which is the reason he won’t be fit before then.

“But that’s a perfect date for it. Give them both time to recuperate from a very, very, very tough fight and hopefully, we’ll see the same again.”

Meanwhile, ex-boxer turned pundit Johnny Nelson believes Fury will have a big mental hurdle to get over if he is to reverse the result of the first fight.

“Tyson Fury chose the wrong tactics. Will he have learned the lesson? If he has, I don’t think it will be the same result. We saw the success he had midway through the fight,” the retired former WBO cruiserweight champion said to Sky Sports.

“My main concern between now and then is Tyson’s mental appetite for this rematch, knowing that Usyk had the better of him once.

“Tyson is an unbelievable historian of our sport. For him to get his head around that, to get his self-belief around, that’s going to be very hard for him.”