Sam Goodman risks shot at Naoya Inoue, returns on July 10 against Chainoi Worawut

Super bantamweight contender Sam ‘The Ghost’ Goodman 18-0 (8) will have one more bout while he waits for his mandatory title shot against undisputed 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue 27-0 (24).

The 25-year-old Australian will face Thailand’s Chainoi ‘Rock Man’ Worawut 25-0-1 (15) at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales on July 10.

“I’m a gambling man. I’ve got to roll the dice. I’m going all in again,” Goodman said at the official press conference on Wednesday to announce the bout.

“I’ve got a job to do here in July but make no mistake, after this one I’ll be sitting out and waiting for my shot.

“I know what prepares me best for that opportunity [against Inoue]. I’ve got to stay active, I’ve got to stay busy and I need another test at that world level before I take on Inoue.

“It’s the plan my team has come up with. I trust in my team, I trust in their process and their plans. It’s about putting me in the best possible spot not just to fight the Monster, but to beat him. That’s what we are going to do.

“I’ve got a lot in front of me and I can’t slip up here. I’m going to do a job on this guy, get him out of there and on to the next one.”

Inoue, who defeated Mexican southpaw Luis Nery 35-2 (27) by sixth-round knockout in his last outing earlier this month, is rumoured to be taking an interim bout abroad before facing Goodman in December.

Goodman says he wasn’t going to sit on his hands and let his tools go rusty while waiting for his shot at the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine king.

“I didn’t get in this sport to become a millionaire when I was 10 years old,” he said. “It’s all nice and I want to get paid at the end of it, but it’s about putting me in the best position to win these world titles.

“My team believe another hit-out at world level and another tough test, just getting in there and competing again, that’s what it’s about. Getting in there, staying active and getting busy.

“This will be my last fight before the Monster. After this fight and even now, everything I do is pushing me towards those world titles.

“It’s with that end goal in mind, this guy is just an obstacle in front of me. I can’t slip up. I’ve got to have full focus on him. But I know what lies ahead, so I’m not taking him lightly. This is everything for me.”

The undefeated Worawut, 27, is a former Muay Thai fighter with a typically aggressive style. He has Goodman’s respect, but the Albion Park product says he is on a different level.

“He is a credible opponent, he’s world ranked and he’s undefeated for a reason,” Goodman said.

“Early on I might have to suss him out a little bit, but from what I’ve seen of him, I’ve got more than enough to handle this bloke.”