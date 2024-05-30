Tyson Fury needs to change things up to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch

Tyson Fury will need to make some changes if he is to defeat WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Fury 34-1-1 (24) boxed well in the first half of their fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18, but 37-year-old Ukrainian southpaw Usyk 22-0 (14) turned the tables in the later rounds, scoring a knockdown in the ninth to win by split decision with scores of 115-112, 114-113 and 113-114.

Sky Sports pundit Johnny Nelson believes Fury needs to cast a critical eye over his own performance, as well as the chaotic behaviour of his corner.

“Tyson Fury chose the wrong tactics. Will he have learned the lesson? If he has, I don’t think it will be the same result. We saw the success he had midway through the fight,” the retired former WBO cruiserweight champion said to Sky Sports.

“My main concern between now and then is Tyson’s mental appetite for this rematch, knowing that Usyk had the better of him once.

“Tyson is an unbelievable historian of our sport. For him to get his head around that, to get his self-belief around, that’s going to be very hard for him.

“If you have been at the top of the tree and you believe you’re the best in the world, no matter what, then all of a sudden somebody gets the better of you, it’s very hard to accept that.

“It’s very hard to think, ‘I did everything right, I prepared right, I was in amazing condition’ – the best condition we have seen him for years. So what can you change?

“A lot needs to be changed in the back room. We heard three voices shouting at him left, right and centre in the corner, out of desperation I assume and misreading the fight, thinking he was ahead.

“For Tyson, he’s got to have a serious conversation with his team. There needs to be somebody that has his ear, that he listens to and respects, to give him that confidence by saying, ‘you can do this and you can turn this around’.

“Tyson is one of the best all-round fighters out there. He’s a good boxer, he’s a good fighter. But unfortunately, you can be too smart.

“Tyson outsmarted himself to the point where he had to try to outbox Usyk, who was the better boxer. Not the better fighter, the better boxer.

“Hopefully, he’s learned from that lesson and thought, ‘I’m not doing that’, using physicality and using anything that got him to this point in the first place. I think the biggest mountain to climb is that mental scar that’s left on him to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott believes Fury hasn’t been the same boxer since his trilogy with his boxer that the 35-year-old Brit won 2-0-1.

“Usyk got it done and he got it done under pressure, he got through rough times and got it done in a very, very good way,” Scott said to Boxing Social. “Respect to him, respect to his country, it was a great win and if you know him then you have to be happy for him.

“I think that Fury has actually said it himself [that the Wilder fight took a lot out of him]. The only person that got out unscathed against Deontay Wilder was Joseph Parker, everyone else came out with wounds and concussions and knockdowns – things of that nature.”