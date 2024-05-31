Janibek Alimkhanuly set to defend world titles against Andrei Mikhailovich on July 13

WBO and IBF middleweight champion Janibek ‘Qazaq Style’ Alimkhanuly 15-0 (10) will defend his belts against Andrei Mikhailovich 21-0 (13) at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 13.

The 31-year-old Kazakh southpaw is coming off a sixth-round knockout of Vincenzo Gualtieri 22-1-1 (7) to annex the IBF belt last October.

“I look forward to defending my world titles and I must give Andrei Mikhailovich a lot of credit,” Alimkhanuly said. “The other world middleweight champions refused the challenge, and he stepped up to the plate.

“On July 13 in Las Vegas, I will show the world ‘Qazaq Style’ again. The road to undisputed continues and Mikhailovich is in my way.”

The 26-year-old Mikhailovich was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia and was raised in New Zealand. He began boxing at 15 and turned pro five years later in April 2018.

Mikhailovich captured his first regional strap with a third-round TKO versus Ernesto España in June 2022 and decisioned Francis Waitai across eight rounds the following month.

He registered his most impressive victory in April 2023 by rising off the canvas in the opening stanza to stop then-unbeaten Edisson Saltarin in five. He returned one year later to score a first-round TKO win over Les Sherrington.

“At the end of the day, Janibek is just another guy, another test on my way to greatness,” Mikhailovich said. “Others will say this is a big deal, but to me, this is fate. I was born for this.

“Since day one, I have planned to dominate, take over and control my destiny. I train relentlessly, eat right, and always maintain a warrior’s mindset, so I don’t need any extra motivation because the two belts are on the line.”

The event is promoted by Top Rank in association with No Limit Boxing.

“Janibek is the best middleweight in the world and willing to fight anyone in that division. Mikhailovich is a hungry, undefeated contender and he is coming from New Zealand to shake up the title picture,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Also on the card lightweight Raymond Muratalla 20-0 (16) will take on former world titleholder Tevin Farmer 33-5-1 (8).

“I’m ready for the lightweight champions, but I can’t take Tevin Farmer lightly. He is a former world champion who wants another shot,” Muratalla said.

“I have a great training team with Robert Garcia and all the fighters at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy and they push me to get better every fight. On July 13, you will see the best version of Raymond Muratalla.”

Farmer said: “I’m finally in a healthy state. It’s time to show my level. The fans haven’t seen me at my best yet. I’m happy they’ll finally witness greatness from me.”

“Muratalla can compete with any lightweight in the world and I expect Tevin Farmer to give him a stiff test,” said Arum. “Tevin is a decorated former champion who understands that a win puts him right back in the title picture.”