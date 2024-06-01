Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed, new date to be announced on Friday

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed, new date to be announced on...

Mike Tyson has withdrawn from his fight against Jake Paul on medical advice.

The 57-year-old Tyson, who has not boxed professionally in almost two decades, was advised by doctors that he needed time to recuperate from an ulcer flare up on a plane this week.

The bout was scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20 and was set to be broadcast globally on Netflix.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” said Tyson.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul said: “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps in the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.

“Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

Event promoter Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) issued a statement that read: “The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed.

“During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

“Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes.

“The new date will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.”