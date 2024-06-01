Nick Ball wrests WBA belt from Ray Ford in thrilling 12 round battle

The WBA has a new featherweight champion after Nick ‘Wrecking’ Ball 20-0-1 (11) dethroned previously undefeated champion Ray ‘Savage’ Ford 15-1-1 (8) via split decision at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The second fight on the 5v5 card was a barnburner, with the nuggety Ball getting the better of the early action before Ford came on late.

At the conclusion of the 12 fast-paced rounds the judges scored the bout 115-113 for Ford and 115-113 twice for Ball.

Liverpool’s Ball, 27, applied the pressure from the opening bell, closing the distance with his quick feet and throwing punches in bunches at the body at head.

Southpaw Ford had a five inch height advantage over Ball and a similar advantage in reach, but the 25-year-old from Camden, New Jersey was largely unable to make use of these assets through the first half of the fight as he attempted to beat Bell at his own game.

CompuBox had Ball out-landing Ford 85-71 through the first six rounds, including a 67-46 edge in power punches landed. Ball’s relentless pressure seemed to be wearing Ford down.

The champion, who was making the first defence of the vacant title he won in another thrilling contest against Otabek Kholmatov three months ago, made some necessary adjustments in the seventh, busting Ball’s nose with a big left cross.

Buoyed by this success, Ford showed good shot selection to work his way back into the fight. Ball kept up the pressure, but it was Ford who landed the cleaner, sharper shots and when the final gong sounded, it was obvious the fight was going to be close on the cards.

Over the last six rounds of the fight, CompuBox had Ford landed 72 power punches to Ball’s 64.

The fight went to Ball, who was elated with the victory following his disputed split draw against WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas in his previous outing in March.

“He’s a tough man and a class boxer. I had to dig deep to get the belt,” Ball said after the win.

“I’m made up. I should be two-time [champion] but it’s not the case. I’m the champ now so it doesn’t really matter.

“It’s how you recover and come back – that’s a true champion and that’s what I am now.”

Ball’s promoter Frank Warren said: “I love him. I’m a big admirer of him, I have been from day one.

“He’s a dynamo and is relentless. It takes two great fighters to make a great fight and I take my hat off to Ray Ford.

“Nick got robbed the last time out, he should be unified champion now but I’m delighted for him.”

Ford’s promoter Eddie Hearn said he thought his man edged the bout, but couldn’t dispute the result.

“That was a fight of the year contender,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said. “I had Ray edging the fight but I can’t begrudge Nick.”

A rematch between Ball and Ford down the track would be a natural.