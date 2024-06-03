Anthony Joshua is the real winner of the weekend as the heavyweight landscape shifts again

Anthony Joshua is the real winner of the weekend as the heavyweight...

Anthony Joshua 28-3 (25) was on the other side of the ropes on Saturday night, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champion might be the biggest winner of the weekend.

The 34-year-old Brit was ringside at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night for the big 5v5 card that featured two important heavyweight fights.

Britain’s Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 21-2 (20) delivered a career-best performance when he busted up Filip ‘El Animal’ Hrgovic 17-1 (14) of Croatia and stopped him on cuts in eight rounds to claim the interim IBF title.

At the top of the bill, Chinese southpaw Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 27-2-1 (22) knocked out ex-WBC ruler Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 43-4-1 (42) of the United States in five one-sided rounds.

Either of the victors would make viable opponents for Joshua, who is expected to return to the ring at Wembley Stadium in London in September 21.

That card will be financed by boxing kingmaker Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. Joshua is a particular favourite of Alalshikh, who had the ex-WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion seated next to him for the 5v5 show.

The 26-year-old Dubois could be elevated to full IBF champion if the New Jersey-based sanctioning body opts to strip undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) of their title.

Joshua has always said he is chasing belts and an all-British showdown against Dubois would market itself.

“I said Dubois would win. Dubois has been in tougher fights,” Joshua said. “I feel like this was a chance for him to showcase what he has been through and we will happen in the near future.”

It’s the fight that his domestic rival wants too.

“I hope the next opponent would be AJ, so bring it on. This is my era and this is my time,” Dubois said.

“I have full respect for the guy, to come through that was a learning experience. I’m glad I got the belt and on to the next.

“I was a bit cold to start off with, I had the corner advice, Frank Warren and my dad.

“I ate some shots but it was only to wake me up. The first few shots stung but they woke me up.

“I’m so proud of myself. It is all a learning experience. We are back on top. It has felt like a rollercoaster.”

Joshua played his cards close to his chest when asked about the September date.

“Potentially, I will speak to the team,” he said. “Get out and get active, unfortunately, I didn’t get this opportunity but they are talking about September 21.

“I almost am getting ready, it puts things into perspective when you watch from the outside.

“If I’m going to continue, when I go back now it is about assessing what I am doing. In the ring, the truth comes out and I really want to dominate my next fight.”