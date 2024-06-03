Saudi 5v5 format proves to be a resounding success with fight fans

The innovative 5v5 format for the boxing from Saudi Arabia on Saturday night has proven to be a winner with the fans.

Of course it doesn’t hurt that the matchups between the Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing stables were quality on paper and delivered on their potential in the ring.

Each promoter was able to nominate a team captain and a points scoring system was created to add extra intrigue.

Under the scoring system, two points are given for a knockout victory, one point is given for a decision win, and team captains score double points. Drawn fights are awarded no points.

Middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz was the Queensberry captain, while heavyweight Deontay Wilder was the Matchroom skipper.

Sheeraz knocked out his opponent Austin Williams in the 11th round to scoop the maximum four points. Wilder was starched in five by Zhilei Zhang, awarding Queensberry another two points.

In other action, heavyweight Daniel Dubois stopped Filip Hrgovic on cuts in eight, Nick Ball won the WBC featherweight title from Raymond Ford by split decision and light heavyweight Willy Hutchinson outpointed Craig Richards.

All three of the victors were representing Queensberry, giving Frank Warren’s promotional outfit a clean sweep and a 10-0 victory in points.

In addition to the bragging rights, Queensberry Promotions were also awarded a USD$3 million prize for the win by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia.

Not a bad night at the office.

“I always we felt we picked a very strong guy,” Warren said after his win over archrival Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

“My guys were here to win and they did it in style. Some cracking fights, some close fights, fans certainly got their money’s worth. It’s a brilliant concept.”

Plans are already afoot for a second show using the same format.

“We’ve been talking about it,” said Warren. “Eddie will want revenge and we will see what happens but we are keen to do more.”

Hearn, who was seated next to Warren for the broadcast on DAZN, said the show was a resounding success even though his team didn’t get the win.

“The main thing is the card was incredible, we knew it would be. I put on a brave face but I’m gutted,” Hearn said.

“We kept clutching at straws here. 5-0 sounds better than 10-0. I want the rematch, I’ve enjoyed making this together. We loved doing this, tonight was incredible.

“We will run it back either in London or here.”

The headline fight for 5v5 v2.0 could well be a tantalising heavyweight clash between newly crowned interim IBF titleholder Dubois and former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley Arenai in London in September.

“He will be going into it as the interim champion so if the fight does happen then AJ will have to walk first,” said Warren.

“I like the fight, I really do like the fight and whoever wins the fight, it’s a great fight for Britain, they’re two Brits and they’re both massive punchers.”