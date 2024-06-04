Impressive Daniel Dubois will need to be even better against Anthony Joshua, says ex-champ

Impressive Daniel Dubois will need to be even better against Anthony Joshua,...

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was impressed by Daniel Dubois’ performance against Filip Hrgovic on the weekend but warned he would need to lift to another level if he is to defeat Anthony Joshua.

The 26-year-old Dubois 21-2 (20) was a sizeable underdog against the previously undefeated Hrgovic 17-1 (14) and early on it looked like the young Brit might be on his way to his third defeat in their heavyweight clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

But Dubois bit down on the gumshield, going blow for blow with Hrgovic and frequently getting the better of the exchanges. By the eighth round the 31-year-old Croatian’s face was sliced up and the bout was stopped at the 0:57 mark on the advice of the ringside physician.

The bout took place on the stacked 5v5 card that pitted boxers from Queensberry Promotions against fighters from the Matchroom Boxing stable. The win garnered Dubois the interim IBF title.

New Zealand’s Parker, 32, who is vying for another world title shot himself, says Dubois’ showing was the one that stood out for him the most.

“For me, Daniel Dubois surprised me the most,” said Parker 35-3 (23) to Seconds Out. “I thought Hrgovic was the favorite going into the fight. He did start out very strong, but Dubois was very consistent, applied pressure and got the win in the end. I think that was one of the biggest wins of his career.”

Dubois has been linked to an all-British showdown against former two-time unified champion Joshua 28-3 (25) at Wembley Stadium in London on September 21.

“I hope the next opponent would be AJ, so bring it on. This is my era and this is my time,” Dubois said after his victory over Hrgovic.

“I have full respect for the guy, to come through that was a learning experience. I’m glad I got the belt and on to the next.

“I was a bit cold to start off with, I had the corner advice, Frank Warren and my dad. I ate some shots but it was only to wake me up. The first few shots stung but they woke me up.

“I’m so proud of myself. It is all a learning experience. We are back on top. It has felt like a rollercoaster.”

Parker, who lost his WBO belt to Joshua on points six years ago, said if the fight does come off, Dubois would need to find yet another gear to win.

“If they do collide at Wembley Stadium in September, I see Dubois being the underdog. He looked very good against Hrgovic, but Joshua is the favourite going into that fight,” Parker said.

“We’ll see what he can bring to a bigger and a better challenge. I think he would need to bring more concentration, more variety of punches and a bit more movement and a bit more punch variety.

“Joshua is a beast and Joshua looked good in his last two fights and I feel Dubois has to bring a lot more than he did against Hrgovic.”