Jaron Ennis committed to July 13 date, new opponent to be announced imminently

Jaron Ennis committed to July 13 date, new opponent to be announced...

IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis 31-0 (28) will proceed with his mandatory title defence against an opponent to be named.

The 26-year-old from Philadelphia was scheduled to face Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley 22-0 (9) at the Wells Fargo Center in his hometown on July 13 before the Canadian southpaw was ruled out with an eye injury this week.

Crowley, 31, is the highest ranked contender in the IBF. The search is now on to find his replacement.

“At the moment, we are close to announcing the replacement opponent. Of course, the show will go on. There will be a new opponent from the top 15 in the rankings, ” Ennis’ promoter Eddie Hearn said to iFL TV.

“We’d like to make sure we can tick off that mandatory obligations and we expect a great fight and I think an announcement probably tonight.”

The top two spots in the IBF 147-pound rankings are vacant, with Crowley sitting at number three.

Below him are Giovanni Santillan and Errol Spence Jr, both of the United States. Rounding out the top 10 are Jin Sasaki of Japan, Karen Chukhadzhian of Ukraine, Roiman Villa of Venezuela, Harry Scarff and Ekow Essuman, both of the United Kingdom.

Next in line are Alexis Rocha of the United States, Josh Taylor of Scotland, Gabriel Valenzuela of Mexico, David Avanesyan of Armenia and Shakhram Giyasov of Uzbekistan.

“We have to go down the rankings now and basically decide the best fight for him,” Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn continued. “I like the Gollaz fight [Gabriel Valenzuela]. I think that’s a good fight. Shakhram Giyasov. Avanesyan is a good fight.”

Ennis confirmed he wants to keep the date alive, posting on social media: “If it’s Cody or not I will still be fighting a top contender on July 13 as planned! DON’T WORRY!”

Crowley has vowed to be back after he gets his health right.

“Today I met with my eye surgeon, who performed double eye surgery on me in November 2023,” he said.

“While I am pleased that my eyes continue to improve and heal, it still does not meet the minimum requirements of the Pennsylvania Athletic Commission.

“The repaired retina in my right eye is experiencing a fluid accumulation, causing distortion in my vision. As a result, the surgeon has not medically cleared me to fight on July 13.

“While I am devastated by this news, I have peace in my heart. A situation not in my control. Everything in my control, I’ve given 100 per cent to myself in preparation for this fight.

“Over the next few days and weeks my team and I are going to meet with world class doctors, so I can have a more clear path to get back to world class boxing at a championship level.”