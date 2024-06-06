Richard Riakporhe says Chris Billam-Smith’s math ain’t mathing, promises KO win

World title challenger Richard Riakporhe 17-0 (13) says WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith 19-1 (13) is not only one his way to his second professional defeat, but his first by knockout.

The 34-year-old Londoner etched the first blemish on Billam-Smith’s ledger five years ago when he defeated the 33-year-old Bournemouth man via split decision over 10 heats by scores of 95-94, 93-96 and 97-92. Billam-Smith was given a mandatory eight count in the seventh round.

Now with a world title on the line when they meet at Selhurst Park Football Ground at Crystal Palace in England on June 15, Riakporhe says he will go one better.

“It’s going to be by far the toughest night of his career because he’s going against somebody that’s already beaten him,” Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

“And now he has to defend his title in that person’s backyard.

“It’s like an animal going into the slaughterhouse, but instead he’s conscious of it and there’s nothing he can do to stop that belt from being taken from him.”

Brutal words indeed.

But Riakporhe has a right to be confident in his power. He has shut down his last five opponents inside the distance.

“He’s going to have do an operation and swap his chin for an iron chin, if he swaps it for an iron chin he’ll be able to do something about it,” said Riakporhe.

“It’s like doing the same thing and expecting a different result, to me that’s insanity.

“He trained his arse off for that fight in 2019 and still came up short. Now we’re going forward some years, about to do the same thing, and the majority of the people are saying I’ve improved more. He’s improved, but not as much as me.

“If he believes he’s going to win, he’s delusional. The math isn’t mathing.”

Riakporhe added he is drawing on some social media comments from Billam-Smith to propel him to a win.

“I don’t like some of the things he says, I see him on my feed, sometimes I wonder if he’s like a troll, I’m trying to put my finger on it,” he said/ “Some people tell me certain things and I think, this guy is going to pay for what he said.

“I think there is a side that is very nice, but I also think there’s a side of him that is dirty.”

Riakporhe is planning a concert-like environment with his ringwalk with a view to intimidating Billam-Smith.

“I’m going to get a few big artists to walk me out,” he said. “It’s going to be like a concert, fans are going to be happy because they’re going to get so much for their money.

“They’ll get a concert, they’ll get a fight, they’re going to get a great knockout, they’ll get some good weather, and then the next day England are playing in the Euros (against Serbia).

“It’s going to be the best weekend ever.

“It’s going to be hostile and he’s going to feel the energy, the south London energy. You’ve got a different type of energy and it’s going to be uncomfortable.”