Steel sharpens steel as Bam Rodriguez out to prove he is the real deal

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 19-0 (12) will be looking to add more hardware to his collection when he challenges WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada 44-3 (28) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29.

The 24-year-old prodigy from San Antonio, Texas previously won the same belt in a vacant title fight against Carlos Cuadras two years ago and defended the strap twice against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Israel Gonzalez before dropping down in weight to chase more gold at flyweight.

The hit-and-run mission last year saw him claim the vacant WBO strap against Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez before unifying with IBF champion Sunny Edwards before decisioning to return to the 115-pound weight class.

Mexican veteran Estrada, 34, is a tough out. The hard-nosed technician has lost just once in the past six years, dropping a majority decision to Sor Rungvisai in 2018 before avenging that defeat one year later. He has held the WBC title ever since.

Two of his most memorable title defences came against Nicaraguan legend and sure-fire future Hall of Famer Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, who he lost a unanimous decision against in 2012.

In the rematch Estrada edged a split decision in 2021 and in the trilogy bout the following year he eked out another close one, claiming the victory by majority decision.

So who better to help Rodriguez prepare than the man who has been two war with Estrada three times over a combined 36 rounds?

Steel sharpens steel.

“Chocolatito fought Estrada three times so he’s very familiar with his style, he knows what he does right and wrong,” Rodriguez said to Matchroom Boxing. “To share the ring with him was a huge opportunity. We got eight solid rounds in and each one was fireworks, so my confidence is even higher going into the fight knowing I’ve shared the ring with Chocolatito.

“Chocolatito is a legend, not just of the lower weight classes but just in boxing period, he was on the pound-for-pound list for a very long time, so to share the ring with him was an honour and it doesn’t get any better than that.

“This isn’t the first fight that I’m being doubted, or people are saying I can’t win. So, it’s just another fight, every day is another day in the gym, and then on June 29 I will show everyone once again that I am the real deal.

“It’s not about him, it’s about what I have inside me and the style I have. I know what I am capable of, so I go into the fight knowing that I feel that no-one can beat me.

“I just know I am ready, whether he was young and active or not, I know I can beat any version of Estrada.

“I’ve been taking tough fights for my last four, five, six fights now, I’ve lost count of them. I’ve been in world title fights since 2022 and I feel like winning this fight in a dominant fashion or even stopping Estrada, it will make people believe. But if it doesn’t, that’s okay, I know what I am accomplishing in the sport and that’s what matters.

“The pressure is on me as the one coming up. Estrada has been around and people know what he’s done, so it’s up to me to show the world that I am one of the greats in the lower weight classes and the world of boxing as well.

“I’m more motivated than ever and very confident going into this fight, so you can expect the best of me on June 29.”