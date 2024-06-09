Frank Martin primed to spring the upset on Tank Davis next weekend

Lightweight contender Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-0 (12) insists he will not be out of his depth in his first world title shot against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next Saturday night.

The 29-year-old southpaw who was born in Detroit but resides in Indianapolis, says he hold now fear of The Ring’s number two ranked 135-pounder contender, who holds a remarkable knockout ratio of 93%.

“I see me being victorious. Me going out and being me and being who I am. Not letting Tank’s little distractions that he try to throw fighters off with. Not letting them get to me,” said Martin, who The Ring ranks at number five.

“Just me going out and being who I am. I’m going to come out with my hand raised.

“You guys can see an explosive good fight. Y’all will see a new face in the 135 division come June 15th.”

Martin has a staunch backer in Errol Spence Jr. The former WBC, WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion says his man has all the tools he needs to surprise the 29-year-old Baltimore lefty.

“I see him getting his hand raised. I feel he’s the most skilled, talented fighter that Tank ever fought,” Spence said during an Instagram Live stream.

“[Tank Davis] can’t take those early rounds off and come on in the seventh or eighth rounds and hope for a knockout. I feel like Frank is going to dominate him first through twelve rounds and win the fight.

“Tank is going to put up a fight. He’s a great fighter, but I feel like Frank is definitely going to take it.

“He’s the best fighter he’s fought. He’s going to see the speed. He’s going to see the strength. He’s going to see the power that Frank brings to the table come fight night.

“He’s the best at 135-pounds and he’s going to prove that he’s the best at 135-pounds against the big dog, Tank Davis.

The much-debated fight between Davis and WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson 21-0 (10) – another southpaw – will need to marinate a little longer if Martin gets the win next weekend.

“When he wins, there’s got to be a rematch. Shakur got to wait,” Spence said.

“Yeah, there’s a rematch for sure,” said Martin.

Bookmakers have tabbed Martin a sizeable underdog in the fight, predicting another knockout win for Davis. It doesn’t faze Martin in the slightest.

“I feel like I got a lot of things that he, the world, and a lot of people don’t expect that I got. I’m just ready to go in there and capitalise off of this moment,” Martin said to TMZ Sports.

“That’s something I embrace. I’m eating off of it. It’s fueling me. It’s not going to change, though. I just got to out there and do the unexpected.”