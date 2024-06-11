Liam Paro holds no fear of Subirel Matias, vows to become world champion on Saturday

Junior welterweight contender Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 24-0 (15) has no qualms about travelling halfway around the globe to challenger IBF champion Subriel Matias 20-1 (20) in his home country.

The 28-year-old Australian southpaw will face Matias, 32, at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday night live on DAZN.

“I am a fighter and fighters fight and I’m proving that, not only by fighting the guy that’s the most avoided in the division, but going to his backyard to do so,” said Paro.

“I’ve always said I’ll fight anyone and I’m showing that. There’s a world title on the line and that’s what you dream about as a kid, winning world titles and what better way to do it than to take out the number one guy in the division. I didn’t want to weave my way around the easy way, you want to beat the best and there’s no better way.

“I always have a quick look at the other guys in the division, but styles make fights. (My trainer) Alfie Di Carlo has had his eye on him for four or five years now and he said our paths would cross, and here we are. The day has come and this is it, time to show the world what I am all about.”

Matias is one of the most dangerous punchers in the game, with all of his victories coming via the short route. But Paro says they see some holes in his style that he plans to exploit.

“We’ve worked on some game plans,” he said. “Alfie has the best boxing IQ in the game, I won’t share too much but obviously I’m not going to stand a trade with the guy. That’s what he’s banking on, but my boxing IQ is up there as well and we’re going to box the guy.

“If it has to be a fight, it can be a fight too, I’ve got the dog in me. I’ve been lucky to win my other fights comfortably but I’ve got that in me and I’m ready for anything.

“It’s a world title fight and you shouldn’t expect anything but a hard night’s work. I’m ready for a 12 round war. I’m going to give this 110 per cent and I’m ready for anything that he throws at me.

“The IBF is a great organisation and I believe it’ll be a fair shot, so it’ll be up to me and him, and who wants it the most on the night. If that’s the case and it goes 12 rounds, I’ve got the boxing ability to be ahead on the cards.

“I can adjust on the fly, I’ve got a lot of ability and a high boxing IQ, so I just don’t think he’s boxed anyone with my style. Yes, he’s boxed good opponents and I’ve not boxed anyone like him before, so we’re going to see on the night how it all pans out.”