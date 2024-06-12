Subriel Matias promises to brutalise Liam Paro for his hometown fans

IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias 20-1 (20) has issued a stern warning to challenger Liam Paro 24-0 (15) ahead of their world title fight at Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Puerto Rican, who will be making the second defence of the title he won against then-undefeated Jeremias Ponce in February last year, says he is hungrier than ever and plans to rip Paro apart.

“During camp I feel like an animal trapped in a cage,” said Matias. “The confinement, the day-to-day nuisances, being away from my family. This creates a monster that grows inside me during camp. I leave camp as an animal, in search of my prey, and this time, that’s Liam Paro.

“There is no-one in the 140-pound division that can beat me. It might sound arrogant, but I’ll show you. I trust myself and what I do, and that’s makes me dangerous. My mind is my weapon.”

Australian southpaw Paro, 28, will be having his first world title fight and his third fight abroad after previously defeating Yomar Alamo on points in 2021 and Montana Love by knockout last year.

Both of those bouts took place in the United States, but Puerto Rico will be different. The boxing-mad island is planning a big homecoming for Matias, who has not boxed on home turf since November 2019.

There is no doubt that Paro is taking a jump up in class, but it’s one he says he is ready for. Matias is not so sure. He is planning on letting him know what it is like to mix if with the division’s elite.

“As far as I know, he’s been knocked down a couple of times,” said Matias, who is ranked number two by The Ring magazine behind their champion Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.

“I don’t want to knock him down, I want him to suffer and leave a strong message to the division. I know Liam is strong, he’s brave, he has good technique. But he also has a big mouth.

“I’m preparing myself to take damage and to inflict damage. They want to take away the beans from my family and we can’t allow that. We’ve put in a lot of effort to be here and I cannot lose everything in one day. That’s why I have to make these sacrifices.

“I’m the best in the division at 140-pounds. There is no second, third or fourth. I’m everything. I’m one, two three and four. I’m scared, but it’s a fear that I enjoy. I just hope that nerves don’t betray me so I can do what I’ve been doing all these years, satisfy my crowd.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid. I’ve always said that I see myself unified in the division. Many say I am crazy, but I like it, one day they will open their eyes and I will be unified champion. They will have to give it to me.”

The Matias versus Paro card will be broadcast live on DAZN.