Leonard Ellerbe out, Richard Schaefer in, as Mayweather Promotions make changes at the top

Leonard Ellerbe out, Richard Schaefer in, as Mayweather Promotions make changes at...

There have been whispers for awhile now that Leonard Ellerbe was on the outer with Floyd Mayweather and now those rumours appear to be true with the news that the man who helped shape Mayweather Promotions has been replaced by Richard Schaefer as CEO.

Speaking to boxing journalist Sean Zittel on Tuesday, Ellerbe denied he would be stepping away from his role.

“I don’t listen to none of that stuff,” he said. “I going to do what I do.”

When Zittel asked if there was any truth at all to the rumours, Ellerbe replied: “No. No.”

A statement from Mayweather Promotions issued today tells a different story.

“Mayweather Promotions would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Leonard Ellerbe for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication over the years,” the statement read.

“Leonard has been an integral part of our team, contributing to numerous business endeavors that have played a pivotal role in the success of Mayweather Promotions.

“After years of hard work and dedication, Leonard has made the heartfelt decision to step down as CEO to spend more time with his family and loved ones.

“We have the utmost respect for his decision and are incredibly grateful for his leadership that has helped shape Mayweather Promotions into the thriving organisation it is today.

“As we move forward, we are excited to announce that Mayweather Promotions will be joining forces with Richard Schaefer, a highly sought after finance expert and a phenomenal founder in the world of promotional boxing, with over forty years experience combined.

“Together, we will expand our presence by establishing Mayweather Headquarters in Los Angeles. Our goal is to elevate Mayweather Promotions to global success, supporting fighters worldwide and assisting them in making rewarding business decisions that will benefit them well beyond their boxing careers.

“We look forward to this new chapter and the continued global success of Mayweather Promotions.”

Schaefer, who was formerly the CEO of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, was quickly on the front foot with the media, telling veteran combat sports journalist Kevin Iole about his vision for the company.

“The goal is to build up and expand Mayweather Promotions,” Schaefer said to KevinIole.com. “We want to sign young fighters and build them up and make them stars.

“My main focus is boxing, of course, but Floyd has so many businesses and other entities and I think my qualifications play into that as much as I understand all of these other aspects of business, whether it’s real estate or banking or what have you. I bring that skill set to the table as well.

“For all the young fighters Floyd has and the young fighters who are going to join and all of the fighters he has, you know how I promote and how I build up.

“I like to empower fighters and help them make a lot of money, like we did with Floyd in that stretch when he was setting the records.

“But one of the areas I think has been neglected has been identifying and building the next generation of stars. We have to find those guys and give them the tools they need and then go out and methodically build them into the stars of the future.”

Not all of the roster at Mayweather Promotions are happy campers. WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27), who is scheduled to defend his belt against Frank Martin 18-0 (12) in Las Vegas this weekend, has this to say about the company’s namesake on social media platform X today: “Floyd is a bitter bitch.”