David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk out to steal the show on Tank Davis vs Frank Martin card

David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk out to steal the show on Tank...

Former sparring partners David ‘El Monstruo’ Benavidez 28-0 (24) and Oleksandr ‘The Nail’ Gvozdyk 20-1 (16) are looking forward to putting on a show when they clash for the vacant WBC interim title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The fight will be the main support bout to the WBA lightweight title defence of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27) and Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-0 (12).

Ex-WBC super middleweight champion Benavidez is moving up in weight after being unsuccessful in landing a fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39).

The 27-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native looks to make a statement in his new division.

“I’m looking to steal the show. There’s only two more days until ‘El Monstro’ comes out,” David Benavidez said at the final pre-fight press conference.

“Oleksandr Gvozdyk is a great fighter and we actually sparred when I was 21-years-old. Now I’m very happy that we can bring the fight to the people.

“Being at light heavyweight feels amazing. This is the easiest weight cut I’ve had in my life. My speed, strength and endurance are all gonna be better. I left no stone unturned for this training camp. I’m facing a great fighter and we’ve put together a great game plan. This is gonna be the David Benavidez night.

“This is the perfect time for me to move up. I’ve been at super middleweight for 10 years and naturally my body has gotten bigger. Now I wanna go after all the titles in this weight class and give the fans the best possible fights that I can.

“I’m going in there to be David Benavidez. ‘El Monstruo’ is coming out. I go in there for the knockout every single time, and this won’t be any different.

“The better the competition gets, the better I get. That’s why I’ve never shied away from a big fight. When the lights get turned on, I always show up.

“We have two warriors going up against each other. We’ve had some great sparring sessions and I’m excited to be able to bring that to the people.

“If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. Now that we’re here, this is a big card and I’m really excited for it.”

Ukrainian Gvozdyk, 37, who boxes out of Oxnard, California, sees the fight as an opportunity to prove he still belongs amongst the elite of the division.

“For me it’s a big honour to be here and I’m really excited to be on this huge card. I see my face all around Las Vegas and it makes me excited to get into the ring,” said Gvozdyk, who lost his WBC light heavyweight title in a unification bout to IBF champion Artur Beterbiev 20-0 (20) by 10th round stoppage five years ago.

“I’m going to resist ‘The Monster’. I’m in the best shape of my life and I’ll do anything to win this fight.

“I don’t expect any discounts from him. I’m facing him in his best shape. I’m excited to face the best version of David Benavidez.

“This is a great opportunity to face a tough fighter like David Benavidez. He’s representing boxing really well. We’re going to show everyone a great fight.

“I’m going to do what I do best. I’ll use my footwork, be consistent and try to time him. I’m going in there to do my job.

“I don’t really think there’s a big difference with David moving up in weight, because he’s already a big fighter. He was a huge super middleweight. I don’t see any size advantage for either of us. I know he’ll feel comfortable in this division.”