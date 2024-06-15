Eddie Hearn wants to match Subriel Matias with Teofimo Lopez after Liam Paro bout

IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias 20-1 (20) is being primed for a unification bout against WBO counterpart Teofimo Lopez 20-1 (13).

But first he will need to turn back the challenge of undefeated 28-year-old Australian southpaw Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 24-0 (15) at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday night.

It will be the first world title defence for Matias, 32, in his native Puerto Rico and the first time he has boxed on the island since November 2019.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is bullish about Matias’ chances against Paro and is already plotting ways to lure 26-year-old American Lopez into the ring with the dangerous knockout artist.

“What Matias needs is a performance on Saturday night where the fans go, ‘Wow, we want Teo against Subriel Matias’. In my opinion, Teofimo Lopez versus Subriel Matias is one of the best fights in boxing,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said to MillCity Boxing.

“You got to want to unify the division, but I also understand that it’s a business and if the risk doesn’t weigh out with the reward, people aren’t going to want to fight Subriel Matias.

“So we have to make sure that when you do fight Subriel Matias, it’s a big fight, a unification and big money for it.”

Hearn continued: “That can happen here, most likely in America, and maybe in Saudi Arabia. I think that’s one of the best fights in the division. When you think about it, realistically, Teofmo Lopez and Devin Haney aren’t going to come to Puerto Rico and fight Subriel Matias.

“That’s why you have to take your hat off to Liam Paro; he’s one of the few that did it. It’s bad enough fighting Subriel Matias in America. It’s bad enough fighting Subriel Matias in your own backyard, let alone in his back garden.”

At the final press conference, Paro said he had no hesitation in accepting the fight against the man he considered the most dangerous in the division.

“He’s a tremendous champion. His record speaks for itself. It’s a world title at the end of the day. It’s what you dream about as a young kid and nothing in life comes easy,” Paro said.

“I’m taking the biggest test. Not only for the title but also the best guy in the division at the moment. It’s a no-brainer for me. Like I said, fighters fight and I’ll fight anyone and I’m proving that I’m coming into the lion’s den to Puerto Rico to take on the champion. I’m ready.”

Hearn went on to praise Paro as a worthy challenger in his interview with MillCity Boxing.

“Liam is a very accomplished fighter. He’s a crafty fighter and he’s a very clever fighter,” said Hearn.

“So it’s going to be a great fight. We don’t need to build Subriel Matias in Puerto Rico. He’s already built. Look what’s happening on Saturday.

“We’re in Manati. We’re not in San Juan and you’re going to have 10,000. The atmosphere is going to be incredible. We just need to build him globally.

“We need to get people excited about him. We need people to want to see him in a big fight and I think, certainly, fight fans definitely want to see him in big fights now.

“We need to go on if he looks good on Saturday night. He’s going to put pressure on us and we have to deliver.”