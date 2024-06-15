Tyson Fury video draws mixed response from boxing insiders

The pearl-clutchers came out in force this week when video footage emerged of recently dethrone WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) falling to the ground after being ejected from a pub by the bouncers for intoxication.

The incident occurred less than a month after Britain’s Fury, 35, lost his unbeaten record to 37-year-old Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) by split decision in their battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Saudi Arabia. A rematch is planned for December.

Concerns have been raised by fans and pundits about Fury’s mental state and how he is processing the loss, but his British co-promoter Frank Warren says there is nothing to see here.

“The doom mongers continue to claim this is the end of the Tyson Fury era. What a farce. Tyson will only be judged when his career is over,” the Queensberry Promotions boss wrote for The Daily Star.

“This week a video emerged of Tyson out in a local pub and his critics were sharpening their knives ready to attack.

“Of course what they don’t know is that Tyson doesn’t need a lot to get drunk. He wrote in his own book that it only takes him three pints to feel worse for wear.

“But so what? The man was out enjoying himself as he’s on a break after a long, hard camp that had an injury delay for his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

“Isn’t he allowed to have a drink? Did Jack Grealish get such criticism when people were lapping up his drunken celebrations at Manchester City’s title parades the last two seasons?

“Of course not, that was all seen as a laugh and just a young man enjoying himself. Tyson was just doing what any man would do on a break from work. I had a few drinks myself last week and felt a bit boozy. Is it a crime?

“Tyson is just an easy target for critics. We’ve seen them all come out since he lost to Usyk. They all say that Usyk is this great of the generation, a world-class fighter. And I agree, he is.

“But he didn’t beat Tyson by a country mile did he? It was a very close fight and a few people had Fury nicking it. Yet it is easy to just say that all this is a sign that Tyson is coming to the end.

“Remember when Muhammad Ali lost to Joe Frazier? What happened when they fought again? Ali went and won the second and third fights to come out on top of the trilogy. Anyone can win when the best is facing the best.

“As Tyson said himself this week, he’s done it all in boxing except for coming back from a defeat. Now he’s looking to tick that box in the rematch.

“He’s ticking over in training now and camp will start in a few weeks for their December date. Until then let the man enjoy himself.”

Warren has found an unlikely ally in Carl Froch, the retired former super middleweight champion who has often been critical of Fury.

“He’s had a night out, let his hair down. He’s had too much to drink, it’s not a big issue. The guy who got the phone out should be ashamed of himself,” he said on his YouTube channel Froch on Fighting.

“He’s gone out, he’s had a couple of beverages, he’s had a good time and some twat has filmed him and it’s ended up out there.

“But I think Tyson will now get back on his training, focus on his fight in December. It’s the rematch against somebody he lost to and he’s gonna want to avenge that.

“I hope, and when I say it sincerely from the heart, I hope he’s coping with it. Cause we want to see him back.

“Tyson Fury can get them belts back to Britain and then have a few more fights before he decides to hang the gloves up.

“Just get back on it. Come on Tyson, get back in there. Get back in that gym. Believe in yourself and get this fight won.”

But ex-WBO cruiserweight champion turned pundit Johnny Nelson believes the drunken night out shows Fury is not mentally equipped to deal with his first professional loss.

“He’s a man, he’s gone out for a drink. That’s it. There’s no law against getting drunk. He’s not done anything wrong, he’s just got pissed,” Nelson said to Seconds Out.

“I think for Tyson Fury, the realisation of what’s happened to him, will kick in slowly but surely.

“It probably buys into all the theories of whether he will box again and where his head’s going to be at for the Usyk rematch. I don’t believe Tyson will fight Oleksandr Usyk next, or again. He could retire because of the manner of the defeat – he’s struggling to deal with it.

“As long as Usyk’s around, he ain’t gonna box. He can’t get his head around it. I don’t think he’ll go through that again. He can smile and joke, but it’s a big deal.”

Nelson added: “All these people around him trivialising it, they’re not in his head. They’re not the guys that took the beating. What does Tyson Fury need? He needs someone to listen to. “

Fury got on the front foot in the wake of the pub incident, posting a video of himself in the gym hitting the heavy bag to social media.

“On December 21st in Riyadh, in the heart of the kingdom, the king will reclaim his throne and become undisputed. @usykaa, I’m coming for you! Get ready for the Gypsy King!” the post read.

“The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable.”