Road warrior Luis Alberto Lopez set to return against Angelo Leo in Albuquerque on August 10

IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto ‘Venado’ Lopez 30-2 (17) will make the fourth defence of his world title against Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo 24-1 (11) at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 10.

The 30-year-old Mexican, who won the title from Josh Warrington by majority decision in Leeds, England in December 2022, will be having his ninth straight fight on the road.

Lopez travelled to Belfast, Ireland for his first title defence, knocking out Michael Conlan in five in May of last year.

Last September Lopez outpointed Joet Gonzalez in Corpus Christi, Texas and in March he stopped Reiya Abe in eight in Verona, New York.

Boxing away from home is nothing new for Lopez.

“On August 10, I will make it abundantly clear who the king of the featherweight division is. This will be the fourth defense of my world title, and I’m preparing for a great battle against a former world champion like Angelo Leo,” Lopez said.

“It will be a magical night for all the fans in New Mexico. I know he is the local fighter, but you already know what happens when I enter enemy territory. The ‘Road Warrior’ is back and I will put all the division’s champions on notice.”

American Leo, 30, will have the home ground advantage in his native Albuquerque, where he has not boxed in nine years.

Since losing the WBO super bantamweight title to Stephen Fulton on points in January 2021, Leo has been quietly rebuilding, logging four wins with two stoppages. The last three of those bouts have taken place in Plant City, Florida on ProBox TV shows with victories over Nicolas Polanco, Mike Plania and Eduardo Baez after more than two years out of the ring.

“I’m honoured to fight for my second world title, especially in my hometown of Albuquerque. I couldn’t ask for more,” Leo said.

“I know Lopez is one of the top champions in my division and a win over him would be huge for me and my city. I’m in the prime of my career and can’t wait to show the world the fighter I’ve become since winning my first world title in 2020.”

The co-featured bout will be a 10-round junior welterweight showdown between the Mexican pairing of Linfoldo Delgado 20-0 (15) and Bryan Flores 26-0-1 (15).

“Albuquerque is a great fight city and we are thrilled to be back with an exciting card headlined by a ferocious world champion in Venado Lopez against the hometown kid, Angelo Leo,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“Lindolfo Delgado is one of Mexico’s emerging superstars and his fight against Bryan Flores has all the makings of a Fight of The Year contender. It’s a real throwback card in a place where so many classic fights have occurred.”