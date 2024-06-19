Teofimo Lopez hits back at critics of Steve Claggett fight, says other world titleholders refused to face him

Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez 20-1 (13) has defended the quality of his upcoming opponent Steve Claggett 38-7-2 (26), who he is set to defend his titles against at the James L Knight Center in Miami, Florida on June 29.

Critics have pointed the seven losses and two draws on the 35-year-old Canadian challenger’s ledger as proof he does belong in the same ring as Lopez, the former Ring Magazine, WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion of the world.

But Brooklyn’s Lopez, 26, says Claggett’s record is deceiving.

“This is going to be a tough fight. A lot of people look at Claggett’s record and think I’m going to fight a nobody, but he hasn’t lost in three years,” said Lopez following a recent training session in South Florida.

“He has fought former champions. He always comes to fight and throws a lot of punches. I need to be in great condition to battle a fighter like him. I can’t overlook him, get overconfident and play around with him. I know this fight will be great for all my people in Miami.”

Since mid-2021, Claggett has won nine fights on the bounce, including seven by stoppage. Claggett’s only knockout loss came early on his his pro career in his first fight abroad when Romeo Jakosalem had to climb off the canvas twice in the third round to stop him in the eighth and final heat in the Philippines.

Lopez praised Claggett for stepping up to the plate to challenge him.

“Unlike these other supposed champs at 140, Steve Claggett is the only fighter who raised his hand and stepped up to challenge me,” Lopez said.

“No other fighters were interested in getting in the ring with me. These other fighters want me to help them make a name for themselves. Although people don’t know much about him, Claggett is very tough and always comes to fight. I want to face fighters like that.

“I don’t want to face fighters who talk a lot and are just trying to become famous, like my last opponent. I hit him in the second round and then he ran the rest of the fight. That’s not good for boxing.

“I want to face the top dog in any division I campaign in. Despite the doubters, I have overcome similar skepticism in the past, like before my fights against Josh Taylor and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“Throughout my career, I have always sought to compete against the very best. I am always willing to challenge myself. After this fight, if I can get the other junior welterweight champs to get in the ring with me, my primary goal will be to test and push my limits. I want the triple crown.”

The Lopez versus Claggett bout will be broadcast live on ESPN.