King Ry stripped of crown, banned from boxing for one year for PED use

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has banned Ryan Garcia 24-1 (20) from boxing for a year and hit him with a financial penalty after the 25-year-old Los Angelan tested positive for a banned substance after his fight against Devin Haney 31-0 (15) in April.

That bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York was originally scored a majority decision win for Garcia after he dropped San Francisco’s Haney three times, but the result has now been overturned and ruled a no-contest.

Garcia missed weight for the fight against WBC junior welterweight champion Haney by a whopping three-and-a-quarter pounds.

The 25-year-old Garcia tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance that encourage muscle growth. The drug tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Garcia claimed his dirty test results were the caused by taking a contaminated supplement, but was unable to provide and compelling proof to back up his claims.

Along with the one year ban from boxing, Garcia has been ordered to forfeit his $1.2 million guaranteed purse from the Haney fight and return it to promoter Golden Boy Promotions. He was also hit with a $10,000 fine by the NYSAC.

Haney, 25, had mixed feelings about the ruling.

“Allah is the perfect planner he makes no mistakes. Alhamdulillah,” Haney posted to social media platform X, before adding: “Thank you to the commission for doing the right thing and making the right decision.

“I don’t understand how Golden Boy is getting any money as if they took any punches. They haven’t even spoke out about this PED situation.”

Garcia was even less pleased.

“Nothing that was in my system was enough for any!!!!!!! This is why I’m done with the game. I never F’ing cheated. F YOU,” he fumed on X.

“Take my victory away, add that on to the list of the shit I’m already going thru. I’m ready for business. Get ready. I already ain’t give a fuck. Run when you see me.”

He added: “I’m headed to the UFC. Dana I want my 50gs.

“For real Dana White hit me up.”

A more formal statement was issued by Garcia’s team.

“Ryan Garcia was a victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring,” the statement read.

“Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance. It’s simply not in his nature.

“For many years, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to random testing, even during out-of-competition periods, and has never had any issues.

“He has maintained an impeccable and clean record throughout his career, significantly elevating and transcending the sport of boxing, earning respect and admiration from millions of fans worldwide.

“The fans will always remember his performance against Haney as a masterclass, and that will never be erased.

“Ryan will continue to elevate the sport and will be actively involved in advocating for reform. We hope future changes in our system will address issues like this one.

“We want to thank all of the fans who have continued to support Ryan, not only during the great moments but also through the difficult times that life brings.

“He will be back in the ring soon and better than ever!”