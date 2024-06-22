Bob Arum confident unification bout can be made between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tank Davis, barring outside interference

Promoter Bob Arum remains cautiously optimistic that a unification bout between IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 18-3 (12) and WBA counterpart Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 30-0 (28) can be made.

“I’m optimistic that will happen but until it’s signed, you don’t know,” said Top Rank boss Arum to FightHype.

“The networks are cooperative. You can’t blame the networks if a fight isn’t made.

“It’s people involved with the fighters who are not being realistic, but I don’t think that will be the case. I think the negotiations will go very well between the sides.”

Baltimore southpaw Davis, 29, is fresh off a highlight reel knockout of Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-1 (12) in Las Vegas, Nevada last weekend.

The 36-year-old Lomachenko, another lefthander from Ukraine, was last in action in May when he travelled to Perth, Western Australia to win the vacant IBF belt against local George Kambosos Jr 21-3 (10) by 11th round knockout in a dominant performance.

“This is the time that it can be made, and both are coming off big victories. So, it’s all good. At a particular other time, would the fight have meant more? I don’t know. Maybe, but you can’t look back at that.

“We’re at this time in the careers of both guys and it’s a very interesting, intriguing fight. Both fighters want the fight.”

In a separate interview with FightHype, retired former world champion turned pundit Tim Bradley said he thinks the fight would be close to an even matchup.

“Tough fight. I think it’s 50/50. I don’t think it’s a 60/40, I think it’s a 50/50 and the reason behind it is if you don’t notice, Tank’s a counterpuncher so he’s always looking, he’s reactive, he’s always looking to counter,” Bradley explained.

“He reacts to feints a lot, man. He does. He reacts to feints and Loma is one of the best guys at feinting, getting his opponents out of position.

“So I think that’s going to be challenging. I think it’s going to pose a challenge for Tank as far as his rhythm goes, as far as his timing… I think that’s going to throw Tank off a little bit so I think it’s going to be a little bit more challenging because Loma knows how to change his rhythm, knows how to change the distance as well.

“Is the age factor in this? Could be, yeah. Could Loma be battle worn? Yeah… no doubt about it. But I think he’s smart and I think he can make waves in the fight.

“I really do feel that Tank can win this fight and he can knock him out and there’s certain ways he can do it. I think he got to get Loma on his back foot, man. He got to keep him resetting.

“He gets him on his back foot when he’s out of position, he attack that body. Loma has that high guard, too… A lot of body exposure for Tank to be able to take advantage of and hit him hard and hurt him down to the body.

“Loma, sometimes he’ll misjudge, he’ll mistime and he’ll come in from too far away and Tank could be able to time him.

“The shot that I see Tank hurting him with is an uppercut, too. I’ve always felt that was a shot that you can land on Loma. If he lands it, it’s night-night.”