Tyler Denny and Felix Cash get heated at weigh-in ahead of European middleweight title clash tomorrow

European middleweight title champion Tyler Denny 18-2-3 (1) has given challenger Felix Cash 16-0 (10) a verbal spray at the weigh-in for their clash at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday night that will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Despite holding the title, the 32-year-old Denny is the underdog going in to the fight. He did his best to intimidate Cash, 31, at the scales. Denny came in at 159.4lbs while Cash weighed 159.9lbs.

“The guy’s a little sausage, man,” said southpaw Denny, who will be making the second defence of the Euro belt. “He’s been here five times today trying to make weight. He got naked and I said to him, ‘You’re drained at the weight’ and he’s got nothing to say, has he? He gave me a little push, so I’m going to punch him up.

“He’s rattled. He’s dry as fuck. His time’s done. Well done, Felix Cash. You’ve had a good career but your time is done.”

Cash has indeed had a good career to date. Undefeated in 16 showings, he took the cherries of Denzel Bentley and Magomed Madiev in two of his last three fights. He also holds and eighth-round stoppage victory over Jack Cullen in 2019.

The Denny fight will be the first bout back for Cash, who has not boxed since December 2022. He will be having his first fight under new trainer Adam Booth.

“Saturday night I’m going to show everyone I’m back and where I should be,” Cash said. “Everyone wants to look good, a win’s the main thing but I’m visualising a clinical performance and showing my boxing skills and my levels in this fight.”

Denny talked up a good game at the final press conference this week too.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for this,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a shame really because I’ve been around Felix for a few days and he seems like an alright character and he’s got a nice story, he’s been out of the ring, but he’s going to get smashed on Saturday and I feel bad for him, but this is the game we’re in.

“I’m going to break him down and get him out of there. And still.”

Cash is predicting a knockout too, just not the way Denny is seeing it.

“I don’t think he stands a chance with me on Saturday night. He’s going to come out and try his best, but it’s not going to be good enough,” Cash said.

“I definitely think I am going to get him out of there inside the distance, but we’ll have a look at him after the first couple of rounds and I don’t think he’ll go the distance.

“I want to be in the big fights and I sure will be after this one.”