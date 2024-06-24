Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis set to collide at new venue Co-op Live in Manchester on August 24

Junior welterweight contenders Jack Catterall 29-1 (13) and Regis Prograis 29-2 (24) will meet in an all-southpaw crossroads bout at the new 23,500-seat Co-op Live in Manchester, England on August 24.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was delighted when both boxers signed on for the fight.

“This is a brilliant fight and I’m so happy that we are seeing the best 140-pound fighters face each other rather than just sitting around waiting for title shots,” the Matchroom Boxing chief said.

“Jack Catterall is on a great run and Regis Prograis needs to make a statement in this fight. I think it will be a thriller. I’m also delighted to give this incredible new arena its first live boxing event and it’s going to be a huge show from top to bottom August 24 – live around the world on DAZN.”

Britain’s Catterall, 30, avenged his disputed decision loss to former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor 19-2 (13) with a unanimous decision victory in Leeds last month.

Former WBC and WBA champion Prograis, 35, of New Orleans, is looking to bounce back from his shutout loss to Devin Haney 31-0 (15) in December.

“Regis Prograis is a fantastic fighter and he’s coming off the back of a huge PPV world title fight against Devin Haney,” said Catterall.

“He’s a former two-time world champion, he’s been over here to the UK before, had a life and death with Josh Taylor, and I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with such a great fighter.”

Prograis said: “This is a fight I’ve always wanted. We were supposed to fight a few years ago, but it never materialised. Now is the perfect time.

“I view Jack as one of the best in the world at 140 pounds. It’s a great fight because Jack is eager to become a world champion and I’m looking to become a three-time world champion. On top of that, I’m excited to be coming to the UK.”

The winner will put themselves in them mix for a world title shot while the loser will move to the back of the queue.

“For me, it’s the best fight at 140 outside of the championship fights. I think Jack Catterall has become a real star,” Hearn continued.

“He put on a fantastic performance against Josh Taylor in one of the best atmospheres we’ve seen in a British arena for a long time.

“He wanted to be active. He spoke to me about fighting for a world title. Liam Paro just won [the IBF 140-pound belt]. Teofimo has got a defence coming up [on June 29th]. Devin Haney is sort of in limbo.

“I said to him, ‘Look, if you want to get active, we want to open up the Co-Op Arena in a big boxing event on August 24th. It’s on your backyard.’ He said, ‘I’ll fight anybody. Just make the biggest fight you can make,’ and we tried with [Arnold] Barboza and they dropped the ball.

“It was literally 24 hours ago in a conversation with Regis Prograis, and he said, ‘I’ll fight Jack Catterall in England. I need a big win. I had a great fight with Josh Taylor there. Let’s do it,’ and we got the fight signed, and it’s a mega-fight for the division, and the card is going to be epic.

“The arena is fantastic and we’ve got another massive night for British boxing on August 24th. It’s very important.”