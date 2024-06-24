Juan Francisco Estrada says he has a surprise in store for young hotshot Bam Rodriguez

Juan Francisco Estrada says he has a surprise in store for young...

Ring Magazine and WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada 44-3 (28) is not ready to relinquish his position at the top of the 115-pound division just yet.

The 34-year-old Mexican insists he still has all the tools at his disposal that he needs to defeat rising star Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 19-0 (12) when they meet at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.

“I consider myself a complete boxer. I can go out, I can pressure, I can brawl and I can box,” Estrada said to DAZN Boxing.

“I think Bam Rodriguez has to be willing to die because I’m willing to give it all up in the ring and this is one fight I’m not willing to let go.

“If it goes the distance, which I doubt, it will be the fight of the year.”

Southpaw Rodriguez, 24, of San Antonio, Texas, has been making a name for himself over the past few years following his breakthrough win over Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC title two years ago, a fight he took on late notice.

Victories over Srisakit Sor Rungvisai, Israel Gonzalez, Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez and Sunny Edwards followed.

“I was there at that fight (Bam’s ninth-round stoppage of Edwards) and he looked great, spectacular,” Estrada said.

“He knocked out Edwards very good, but then again, Edwards is a flyweight. It’s a different story in super flyweight.”

A winner of Estrada will further consolidate his credentials.

“I just know I’m going to go out and do what I’m planning to do. People are going to see the best Bam Rodriguez to date,” Rodriguez said.

“I’m coming with everything. I want my title back. Come June 29th, just be ready. And the new! I’m ready for anything.

“Juan Francisco Estrada is a legend of the sport. He’s been around for many years. He was a champion when I was still an amateur. To share the ring with him, it’s an honour, but come June 29th, I’m going to take over.

“I believe a win over Estrada will make me the face of the lower-weight divisions. From what I’ve already accomplished, I’m one fight away.”

Just like Estrada, Rodriguez is predicting an explosive fight too.

“It’s going to live up to it,” said Rodriguez. “When our styles collide, it’s going to make for fireworks, and whoever is tuned in is going to see something special. People are going to see the best Bam Rodriguez to date.”

Estrada has lost just once in the past decade, a majority decision to Thailand’s Sor Rungvisai. He trilogy with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez produced three instant classics in the lighter weight classes, with Estrada bouncing back from a unanimous decision loss in their first bout to edge the Nicaraguan master by split decision and majority decision in their next two fights.