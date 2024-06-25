Shakur Stevenson says he is open to facing former sparring partner Liam Paro

Shakur Stevenson says he is open to facing former sparring partner Liam...

WBC lightweight champion Shakur ‘Fearless’ Stevenson 21-0 (10) has expressed interest in moving up in weight to face newly-crowned IBF junior welterweight champion Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 25-0 (15).

Australian southpaw Paro, 28, travelled to Puerto Rico earlier this month to challenge fearsome puncher Subriel Matias 20-2 (20), coming away with an upset unanimous decision win by scores of 116-111, 115-112 and 115-112.

The 26-year-old Stevenson, a fellow southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, has history with Paro. The pair were sparring partners last year when Paro was preparing to fight Montana Love and Stevenson was preparing for Edwin De Los Santos.

Paro blew Montana away in six. Stevenson laboured to a points win over De Los Santos.

Stevenson, who is currently finishing off his training camp for his fight against Germany’s Artem Harutyunyan 12-1 (7) at the Prudential Center in Newark on July 6, says he would be open to a bout against Paro if it made financial sense.

“Yeah, I mean depending on how big he get,” Stevenson said to FightHype. “When I say bigger, like is he going to become a bigger star and become like a big fight and make it fun and something I would like to do? Yeah, I wouldn’t mind.

“I sparred numerous of rounds with Paro and I’m pretty sure Liam Paro knows how good I am and he can sit there and cap to the media and all that, but like truthfully speaking he know what level I’m on.”

Stevenson added that Paro’s win over Matias simply proved to him how superior he is to both of them.

“Actually, yeah, I kind of was surprised but I be kind of basing things off me being in the ring with certain people and don’t realise I’m on a super high level so I can’t compare my experience with Liam versus the experience that Subriel had,” Stevenson said.

“So I was kind of surprised just because with me — I’m basing it off me and him being in the ring. But congrats to him, he put up a hell of a fight and Liam shocked the world.”

Last year Paro spoke to The Ring about his sparring with Stevenson ahead of the Love bout.

“After the last couple of spars I’ve had with him, I know I belong at that level for sure. I can say confidently that I belong at the very top level,” Paro said.

“This guy Love has a similar style, but he ain’t no Shakur Stevenson though. Shakur Stevenson is on another level again I believe, so I’m mixing it with him, having very competitive rounds with him. I’m very confident in how we’re traveling and how we’re preparing for this fight.”

Paro is planning to return to the ring back home in his native Australia later this year for his first world title defence.