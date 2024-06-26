Bam Rodriguez ready to face his biggest challenge, says the best is yet to come

Bam Rodriguez ready to face his biggest challenge, says the best is...

Undefeated super flyweight Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 19-0 (12) knows how good he is, he just hasn’t had the opportunity to prove it.

Sure, he has won versions of the world title at 112 and 115-pounds, but he hasn’t had the opportunity to claim a really big name scalp in his seven year pro career.

That will change on Saturday night when he challenges Ring Magazine and WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada 44-3 (28) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

There aren’t too many fans or pundits who doubt Rodriguez’s ability, but he is yet to face a talent like 34-year-old Mexican Estrada to prove just how good he really is.

The 24-year-old southpaw from San Antonio, Texas is brimming with confidence as he closes in on the fight.

“This is definitely the biggest fight, the biggest opportunity of my career,” Rodriguez told boxing journalist Dan Rafael. “I’ve never faced a fighter like Estrada, so I’m coming more than ready for this fight.”

Rodriguez is coming off a quality win of light-punching Brit Sunny Edwards 20-1 (4) in December, who he stopped in the eighth-round to unify the WBO and IBF flyweight titles before deciding to move back up in weight.

He says his performance in that bout caused some people to change their opinion of him.

“I felt like I showed people I can box. A lot of people considered me the come-forward fighter, but I was able to hang in there with his speed,” Rodriguez said.

“After that first round, I already knew it was gonna end in my favour.

“He was a tough fighter. I give a lot of credit to Sunny, he was a tough fighter. He took some shots and he just never stopped. It was a good fight overall.”

With the Edwards fight in the rearview mirror, Rodriguez’s sole focus now is the well-credentialed Estrada, who holds two wins over sure-fire future Hall of Famer Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 51-4 (41) in their memorable trilogy.

“Estrada is definitely the best fighter in the division and that’s what I’m here to do – fight the best fighters and just pick up belts along the way and come June 29 that’s what I’m going to do,” Rodriguez said.

With the 10 year age gap and Estrada coming off an 18 month layoff, the numbers would seem to favour Rodriguez.

“Yeah that’s a huge role definitely, especially with the lay-off he’s been on,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s been almost two years. I feel like that’s gonna play a huge factor in this fight, but I’m not leaning towards that. I know he’s going to come ready, more than ever.

“I feel like he has a lot to prove, a lot to lose as well, so I’m expecting the best Estrada and hope he’s expecting the best Bam Rodriguez.”

Rodriguez believes Estrada’s style is built to bring the best out of him.

“I can see myself outboxing him, to be honest,” Rodriguez said. “I have a lot of skill. I showed that in the Sunny fight, but I feel like – I didn’t show it to my full potential. So I feel like this fight will make me a lot smarter.

“No disrespect but [Sunny Edwards] didn’t have the power to keep me off of him, so I wasn’t as cautious. But against a fighter like Estrada I feel like I’ll be more cautious, more elusive, so I feel like I’ll show more boxing skills this fight.”

He added: “With a record like Estrada, you gotta respect his power.”

As for the future, Rodriguez says he only wants big fights and more belts.

“After this fight, I do have a rematch clause with Estrada, so if that were to end up going through, then I will fight Estrada again,” he said.

“Then I would love to fight the winner of [WBA champion Kazuto] Ioka and [IBF champion Fernando] Martinez. If the WBO presents itself, I will go for undisputed as well.”