Darius Fulgham to face new opponent Vaughn Alexander in DAZN Main Event

Undefeated, blue-chip prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) of Katy, Texas will face a newly installed opponent, Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri. Alexander was last seen going the distance against 2023 fight of the year winner Sergiy Derevyanchenko on the Haney vs. Garcia undercard. Fulghum and Alexander will measure up in a 10-round super middleweight clash. The event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the first fight begins at 5:00 p.m. PT and the worldwide DAZN broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. PT.

The undefeated Korean-American middleweight stud Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs), will co-headline the prospect show in an eight-round middleweight match against Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs) of Cartagena, Colombia. Also on the DAZN broadcast, Las Vegas, Nevada’s Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) will face Duluth, Minnesota’s Anthony Holloway (7-5-3, 6 KOs) in a 10-round cruiserweight fight.

Coachella’s very own star Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight against Whittier’s Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1). Rounding out the DAZN broadcast, Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight against Manila, Philippines’ Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight.

On the preliminary card, Cayden Griffiths of the Coachella Valley will make his professional debut against Mexicali, Mexico’s Juan Romero (0-1). Griffiths trains with renowned trainer Joel Diaz in Indio. Opening fight night, Tijuana, Mexico’s Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs) will face MJ BO (9-7-2, 5 KOs) of Manila, Philippines in a six-round featherweight fight.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Fulghum vs. Alexander are on sale and are priced at $65, $55, $45, and $35 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.
Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

