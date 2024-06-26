Darius Fulgham to face new opponent Vaughn Alexander in DAZN Main Event

Undefeated, blue-chip prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) of Katy, Texas will face a newly installed opponent, Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri. Alexander was last seen going the distance against 2023 fight of the year winner Sergiy Derevyanchenko on the Haney vs. Garcia undercard. Fulghum and Alexander will measure up in a 10-round super middleweight clash. The event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the first fight begins at 5:00 p.m. PT and the worldwide DAZN broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. PT.

The undefeated Korean-American middleweight stud Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs), will co-headline the prospect show in an eight-round middleweight match against Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs) of Cartagena, Colombia. Also on the DAZN broadcast, Las Vegas, Nevada’s Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) will face Duluth, Minnesota’s Anthony Holloway (7-5-3, 6 KOs) in a 10-round cruiserweight fight.

Coachella’s very own star Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight against Whittier’s Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1). Rounding out the DAZN broadcast, Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight against Manila, Philippines’ Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight.

On the preliminary card, Cayden Griffiths of the Coachella Valley will make his professional debut against Mexicali, Mexico’s Juan Romero (0-1). Griffiths trains with renowned trainer Joel Diaz in Indio. Opening fight night, Tijuana, Mexico’s Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs) will face MJ BO (9-7-2, 5 KOs) of Manila, Philippines in a six-round featherweight fight.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Fulghum vs. Alexander are on sale and are priced at $65, $55, $45, and $35 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

###

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.