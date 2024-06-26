HE Turki Alalshikh Announces ‘Riyadh Season Card’ in London headlined by all-British heavyweight clash

Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2024: HE Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has today confirmed the full Riyadh Season Card to be staged on Saturday September 21 at Wembley Stadium headlined by a heavyweight bout between two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and new IBF interim heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

Tickets go on general sale at noon on Friday 28 June from TicketMaster.co.uk

In a statement to mark this occasion, Alalshikh said: “We are pleased to bring two of the world’s current best heavyweight fighters together in their home city of London and at Wembley Stadium, a historic venue for boxing. We know it will be another exciting contest, complemented by a great undercard of fights, and we look forward to giving British fans and visitors to London the opportunity to experience a Riyadh Season event just a matter of weeks before we officially launch the 2024 Season in Riyadh in October.”

The headline attraction is one of six all-British fights confirmed to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium, which will feature a special guest music act with further details to follow.

Among the matchups, two-time world featherweight champion Josh Warrington returns to world title action by going up against the current super featherweight world champion Anthony Cacace. Hamzah Sheeraz, who recently secured a knockout victory against Austin Williams during the hugely successful 5vs5 fight night in Riyadh, will take on European middleweight champion Tyler Denny.

Former British Olympian Josh Kelly will face former WBO super welterweight champion Liam Smith while the undefeated 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and British light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi will go into battle for the WBO Interim world championship by taking on Willy Hutchinson, who impressed at Kingdom Arena after claiming an impressive points victory over Craig Richards on the 5vs5 card.

WBA Intercontinental champion Mark Chamberlain is also set to feature on the card against undefeated fellow British lightweight Josh Padley.

Frank Warren, Chairman of Queensberry Promotions, said: “Riyadh Season lands in London with the most spectacular and gripping event ever to be witnessed in this country. On September 21, British fight fans and fans tuning in across the world will be treated to a British version of the quality of shows that are now a hallmark of Riyadh, headlined by what promises to be a breathtaking clash of the big hitters between the new IBF Interim world champion Daniel Dubois and the former unified champion Anthony Joshua. The undercard is simply unprecedented, with Willy Hutchinson being rewarded for his magnificent display on the 5vs5 with a shot at the WBO Interim light heavyweight title against fellow British contender Joshua Buatsi in what is a huge opportunity for both fighters. Hamzah Sheeraz going up against European title holder Tyler Denny following Hamzah’s exploits in Riyadh last time out is another fight I can’t wait to watch. Anthony Cacace defending his super featherweight world titles against former featherweight world champion Josh Warrington promises to be all-out warfare. Liam Smith taking on Josh Kelly will be a classic confrontation at super welterweight and a clash between the old guard and the new.”

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, said: ‘AJ is back at the National Stadium on what will be a blockbuster event. Riyadh Season comes to London and we are confident this will be a historic night full of opportunity for the fighters and drama for fans around the world’

This London fight night represents the second Riyadh Season Card to be staged outside of Saudi Arabia, with the first taking place overseas in Los Angeles on August 3 as Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov compete for the WBA and WBO Interim World Super Welterweight title.