Darius Fulghum defeats Vaughn Alexander via unanimous decision

Headlining a Golden Boy Promotions card for the first time Thursday night, Darius “DFG” Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) dominated the action at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, emerging with a unanimous decision victory against a game Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (18-12-1, 11 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Fulghum utilized his technical skills effectively, using his jab to set up powerful shots and gradually broke down Alexander over the first five rounds. While Alexander responded with some strong punches later in the fight, they were insufficient to narrow the gap on the scorecards, as Fulghum maintained control throughout. The judges awarded Fulghum a unanimous decision victory with scores of 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91. The event, held at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, was broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“It was a great experience going the distance against Vaughn, anyone that knows him, knows he is a really tough guy,” said Darius Fulghum. “I hurt my hand during the fight so we were working with what we had and we are so happy we were able to secure the victory. The best part about headlining was my family and friends in the crowd chanting “DFG.”

In the DAZN co-main event of the night, Tristan “Sweet-T” Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas faced Anthony Hollaway (7-6-3, 6 KOs) from Minnesota in a scheduled 10-round cruiserweight battle. The match was action-packed with both fighters displaying heavy-handed skills throughout. Kalkreuth asserted dominance with his power from the outset. After the fight went to the scorecards, Kalkreuth was unanimously declared the winner with all three judges scoring it 99-91 in his favor.

Grant Flores from Coachella Valley improved his record to 5-0 with 3 knockouts after delivering a stunning third-round knockout against Josias Gonzalez (2-3-1) of Whittier, CA. Flores overwhelmed Gonzalez with a flurry of punches, backing him into the ropes before landing a decisive left hook to the body at 2:34 of the third round. The referee promptly stopped the fight, declaring Flores the winner of their scheduled 6-round Super Welterweight bout.

Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (7-0, 6 KOs) showcased his power and aggression by dominating Jenel Lausa (11-4-1, 7 KOs) of Manila, Philippines. Sanchez knocked Lausa down twice in the third round and secured a victory in the fourth round with 1:08 remaining.

In his professional debut, Cayden Griffith (1-0) of Coachella Valley defeated Juan Romero (0-2) of Mexicali with a second-round knockout at 43 seconds remaining in the round.

Brandon Sanchez of Tijuana extended his undefeated streak to 9-0 with 8 knockouts, knocking out MJ BO (9-8-2, 5 KOs) in the fifth round at 2:10 of the round. Sanchez had previously dropped BO in the fourth round of their scheduled 6-round featherweight match.

