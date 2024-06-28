Ryan Garcia blames ‘Scooter’ for the failed drug test that has seen him banned from boxing for a year

Banned boxer Ryan Garcia 24-1 (20) has found a new person to blame for his failed drug test.

That person is ‘Scooter’.

The 25-year-old Garcia, who won a unanimous decision over WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-0 (15) in April before a pre-fight drug test came back dirty for the performance enhancing drug ostarine, made the claim during an Instagram Live stream with Bill Haney, the father and trainer of his last opponent.

In the wake of the failed drug test, the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) overturned the result of the Haney-Garcia bout, changing it to a no-contest. In addition, Garcia was also hit with a hefty financial penalties and banned from boxing for a year.

Garcia, who came in more than three pounds over the 140-pound weight limit for the fight, continues to insist he did nothing wrong.

“I’m saying it to your face,” Garcia said to Haney Sr during the live stream. “I never cheated, I never would cheat, I’ve never cheated in my career.

“Whatever I got popped for, had to be tainted and I don’t care what you say. I don’t care what nobody say, I know I never cheated in my life. And I put that on my mom that has cancer.”

Garcia plead guilty to the drugs charge, but still insists he was innocent.

“It was either that or I go to the court, or the hearing, and even if I win the hearing they said that no matter what they could suspend me,” he said. “So I just took the year and said whatever. I know I didn’t cheat, I don’t need to cheat.

“They guy that came to help me lose weight, his name was Scooter, he bought me supplements and I took the supplements and that was the day before the fight and it just so happens that I tested [positive] the day before and the day after.

“So a guy came in to help me lose weight and I took the supplements he gave me, and for sure those are the ones…

“You know the bathtub technique, where you get the Epsom salt and it’s hot as fuckk and they wrap you up in the towel and then you re-do it over and over again? So that’s what I was doing all night, trying to lose that weight and my body stopped at 143-pounds. I couldn’t continue, I was hurting myself.”

Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has delivered his hot take on his boxer’s ban this week, and also had some choice words for Devin Haney.

“First of all, I don’t condone PEDs whatsoever. Period,” the Golden Boy Promotions boss said to FightHype. “But let’s talk about the inconsistencies, the penalties, the millions of dollars. I do not understand it.

“We should have a commission that oversees everything, every state, because Canelo Alvarez get popped in a different state, gets six months. Shane Mosley gets popped and gets zero. So you’re telling me that Ryan Garcia gets a year and millions of dollars? That is not right.

“Let’s talk about Devin Haney now. Devin Haney, you’re pathetic. You’re dancing around in the bowling alley because you got your decision reversed?

“Nobody is going to forget about that beating you took. Oh and let’s not forget you’re accusing me of not paying you. Bro, you just do not sell. That’s the bottom line.

“You can audit my company any time you want. I pay every fighter and I’m pretty sure you got that from Canelo, when he started (that rumour).

“So bro, that one year layoff, that retirement, just enjoy it. Fuck you.”