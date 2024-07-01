Teofimo Lopez wants Terence Crawford, Isaac Cruz after Steve Claggett win

Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez 21-1 (13) has called for a unification bout after pitching a virtual shutout against Steve Claggett 38-8-2 (26) at the James L Knight Center in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Lopez boxed effectively against Canada’s Claggett, 35, to win by scores of 120-108 twice and 119-109.

It was Lopez’s accuracy that proved the difference in the end. He landed 315 of 946 punches, according to CompuBox, compared to 140 of 820 for Claggett.

“I don’t care how I look. As long as my hand gets raised at the end of it,” said Lopez.

“[Promoter] Bob [Arum] said I did well. He didn’t look too happy. Fuck it, I’m your only last star available. You got to deal with it.”

The Brooklyn boxer called out WBA 140-pound titleholder Isaac Cruz after the win.

“Fuck yeah, I’m ready for it,” said Lopez. “I’m 26. I’m still learning in this game.”

Lopez also issued a challenge to former two-weight undisputed champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31), who is set to move up in weight again to face WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov 10-0-1 (7) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3.

“Yes, I do,” Lopez replied when asked if he wanted to face Crawford. “Nobody is going to fight like Steve Claggett. There’s only one fighter that is going to fight like him a little bit, and he’s smaller and that’s Pitbull Cruz. Other than that, no other fighter fights that way at all. They all box.

“Crawford boxes. He doesn’t really slug in there. I do these types of fights for a reason.”

Lopez praised Claggett before the bout.

“They’ve been preparing since February. Fifteen years, his whole life, for this opportunity. This is the type of fighters we want to go after sometimes,” he said to Title Sports Network

“Not all the time, but sometimes, and that’s just because of the fact that if we can’t get the unification belts that I’m looking forward to, then we got to make it happen somehow, some way.

“This guy is hungry. He’s going to come and bring it, but for how long, we’ll see.

“My IQ is on another level, but we’re never going to take that away from Steve Claggett and what he’s done thus far.

“Every person that he’s faced, he’s faced former world champions and stopped them. So, I just look forward to a great battle on Saturday.

“Jamaine Ortiz fooled everybody and fooled me, and that was fine. This guy is known for just one thing. He’s a straight forward come forward fighter and he tries to tire you out. This guy has been preparing since February, so he’s been training hard.

“During our face-off, he smiled. This isn’t a smiling sport. I got to go do what I got to do. You’re trying to take my bread and butter and I’m not going to allow that. So expect a good fight, some good blows and just expect his face busting up my hands.”