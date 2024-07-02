Johnny Fisher out to prove he is more than just a pure puncher against Alen Babic this weekend

Johnny Fisher out to prove he is more than just a pure...

Hard-hitting heavyweight Johnny ‘The Romford Bull’ Fisher 11-0 (10) believes once-beaten Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic 12-1 (11) will bring out the best in him when they meet over 10 heats at the Copper Box Arena in Hackney Wick, London, England on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Fisher of Romford in London has finished over all but two of his opponents within the first four rounds and has contested just one 10 rounder. That bout against Harry Armstrong 6-2-1 last August ended in the seventh.

Croatia’s Babic, 33, has clearly mixed in better company and has been no less dangerous with his fist. All of his fights bar one have been over within six.

The lone loss on his record was a shock first-round stoppage to Lukasz Rozanski 15-1 (14) in April last year. He rebounded with a sixth-round knockout of Steve Robinson 6-3 (4) in March.

All this makes for a very tasty matchup between two big men with something to prove.

“I’m expecting a really, really hard and gruelling 10 rounds,” Fisher said in the Matchroom Boxing documentary Make the Days Count. “Once you sort of resign yourself to thinking that it’s gonna be the most painful, horrible experience of your life it frees you a little bit. You know it’s gonna be horrible so you train as hard as you can.

“It’s exciting more than anything. After all this preparation you want to put on a show for people.”

Fisher added that while he will always be known as a puncher, it sometimes disguises the fact he knows how to box to set up his punches too.

“It’s about setting it up in an educated way,” he said. “Busting him up, that’s the plan. I didn’t want to be known as a puncher – I just think I am one. I always will want to use that power first and foremost but I have got boxing skills as well.

“He’s a proud man. He won’t be coming here to lie down. The way I look at it, he’s coming over to take everything that we’ve built and tear that all down so I have a lot to lose.

“The instinctive way that I fight is to look for the knockout. It might not come in the first round – it might come in the 10th round – but I’m always gonna be looking for it. That’s what people get when they come and watch me. They know they’re gonna be entertained.”

At the pre-fight press conference last month, Fisher insisted he was ready for the type of test Babic would provide.

“[I’ve] definitely got the power, we’ve seen that before,” he said.

“But if we go to the trenches, that’s what I believe I’ve got inside me. You can train as much as you want in the gym. You’ve got to have that inside you.

“That’s a mentality that you’re born with, no matter what background you’re from. And I’ve got that mentality.”

The bout will be broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN.