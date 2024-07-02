Jorge Linares says both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney need to learn to sacrifice to make weight

Jorge Linares has questioned the professionalism of Ryan Garcia 24-1, 1NC (20) following his contentious bout against WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-0, 1NC (15) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

Garcia missed the weight limit by more than three-pounds. The 25-year-old dropped Haney three times in the bout and was awarded the victory via majority decision on the night, although this was eventually overturned to a no-contest after Garcia’s drug tests came back positive for the banned drug ostarine.

Garcia was slapped with a one year ban from boxing and a hefty financial penalty was imposed.

Retired multi-weight world champion Linares says Garcia needs to do better, while former undisputed lightweight champion Haney, 25, needs to head back down to the 135-pound weight class.

“The new generation, they don’t think too much to make the weight and the sacrifice. Boxing is different right now than it was before,” Linares said to YSM Sports Media.

“That situation with Ryan Garcia is not professional with doping and weight. Haney, I think he needs to come down to 135. It’s the best. If he continues at 140, so many boxers have more punch than him and he doesn’t have a chin.

“Ryan Garcia has a better chin than Haney and Ryan has a punch. But Haney doesn’t have a chin and he no have punch.

“That’s a difficult situation for him right now. That’s because the new generation, the new kids and the new guys, they don’t like to make too much sacrifice with the weight.

“It’s more easy. ‘Oh, you know what? I’m going to make 140. It’s more easy for me.’ You need to make the sacrifice to make weight and when you make the sacrifice, you have more chance to win the fight.

“I started my career at 126 and then I moved to 130 because my body was different. Then I made the 135. When I moved to 140, I made a mistake because I was in the United States and the food is totally different than in Japan.

“So I was like, ‘It’s more easy for me to make 140.’ I have no chance at 140 and I lose two fights at 140. It was very difficult for me in my career at 140 when you see so many big guys at 140. So now the boxers don’t like to make the weight and that’s the bad example from Ryan Garcia.

“Now there are a lot of boxers that like to come in heavy. They make more recovery, [they rehydrate] more than 10 pounds. I don’t like that. It’s dangerous.”

Linares announced his retirement from boxing last year following his decision loss to junior welterweight contender Jack Catterall. Across his 21-year pro career he won world titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight.

Linares hung up the gloves with a record of 47-9 (29).