Los Angeles Fire Department hosts the first ever Battle At The Battleship

This past weekend in San Pedro, CA Battleship Iowa along with Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles FIre Department hosted the first ever Battle At The Battleship, sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. This was the World Boxing Council’s first time supporting such an important and historic event in Los Angeles, bringing medals to the participants and a WBC belt for the winner of the main event. In attendance was Los Angeles Sheriff, Robert G. Luna, San Pedro Mayor, Manny Jimenez among others.

The community of Los Angeles came together to support the first responders of Los Angeles County to raise funds for their Youth Programs. With the Boxing ring right on the deck of USS Iowa and the Vincent Thomas Bridge in the background, pictures just don’t give it justice. It was a beautiful, historic event. The day started with the JROTC Cadets Color Guard honoring the flag and National Anthem, followed by a ten count to honor the first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The show started with four Amateur fights from local Boxing gyms, followed by seven fights between LAPD, LASD and LAFD with the main event being between LAPD and LAFD. The first responder fighters fought three, two-minute rounds in front of hundreds of fans and supporters. LAPD’s Joshua Robles was the winner by split decision for the first ever Battle At The Battleship. Each first responder, fighting for their department, but all for one cause, to unite the Community through the sport of Boxing and raise funds for the Youth Programs that keep kids off the streets.

Congratulations to the winner, Joshua Robles and the entire teams behind this historic event, using the sport of Boxing for such a positive cause. WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman, and the entire World Boxing Council family are honored to be part of Battle At The Battleship and are committed to continue supporting the first responders and community through great events like these. A special thank you to TorkLaw and John Negrete for inviting WBC to be a part of this.