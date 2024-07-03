Ring in a diamond “Punch-Out at Polar Park II”

Punch-Out at Polar Park II”, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, will feature many of the most promising and popular professional boxers in the Bay State at the second boxing event ever held at beautiful Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The centerpiece of a revitalized City of Worcester, the state-of-the-art Polar Park will host the second installment of “Punch-Out at Polar Park” on Friday night, August 9 (Aug.. 10 rain date), at the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox (WooSox).

The Greg Hill Foundation will receive a portion of the proceeds to continue improving the lives of local families in need. It has donated more than $20 Million to more than 9,000 different beneficiaries. Go to www.thegreghillfoundation.org for more information.

“We are excited to come back to Polar Park,” promoter Chuck Shearns said. “Last year’s event exceeded all expectations and this year’s will be bigger and better. The energy and atmosphere at this venue is unlike another.”

“Last year’s ‘Punch-Out at Polar Park was a smashing success with smiles on everyone’s faces and fantastic feedback all around,” Ball added. We’re gearing up for an even more epic event this year. We’ve fine-tuned prices, opened up luxurious suites for the ultimate experience, and expanded into the clubhouse level for maximum excitement. Let’s make memories together!”

A pair of undefeated rivals, Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (14-0, 8 KOs) and Anthony “Vicious” Viera (5-0, 4 KOs), are matched in the eight-round main event. Whitley, fighting out of Holyoke (MA), will defend his Junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF) welterweight title against Viera, of Fall River (MA).

In the eight-round co-featured event, two-time, two division world champion Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (30-2-1, 13 KOs), of Delray Beach (FL) by way of the Bronx (NY), returns against a junior featherweight opponent to be determined. Shea is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Interim World Featherweight and International Female Boxing Association (IFBA) World Bantamweight Champion.

Promising junior middleweight prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (12-1, 8 KOs) is the only returning “Punch-Out” fighter on the pro card. Castro will face an opponent to soon be announced in an eight-round bout.

Undefeated Worcester cruiserweight Demek “Hightower” Edmunds (9-0, 7 KOs), a three-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, is matched against Jose Armando Martinez (4-8, 1 KO), of Mexico, in a six-rounder.

Worcester junior middleweight Keno Luna (2-0, 2 KOs), a four-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, throws-down with Izaiah Vargas (1-10) in a four-round fight.

Three locally based boxers will make their pro debuts: Millbury welterweight Justin Laporte, who fought last year on the amateur part of the card, vs. Tymar Miles (0-2), Worcester junior middleweight Jhon Devers vs. Igor Santos (0-1) and Worcester welterweight Daniel Docimo vs. TBA.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.888) and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing, priced at: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please email all inquiries for details to [email protected].

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first bout at 6 p.m. ET.