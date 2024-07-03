William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera; Undercard finalised

The undercard has been finalized for the anticipated return for boxing’s fan-friendly, knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, who will measure up against hungry world champion contender of Chicago, Illinois, Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs). The 12-round lightweight main event will take place on Saturday, July 6, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

In the co-main event, world title contender Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (24-2, 17 KOs) of Rialto, Calif. will battle former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico in a 10-round flyweight fight. The two all-action fighters will fight for the WBC Silver Flyweight Title in a bout that is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

Also on the DAZN broadcast, the Coachella Valley’s Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) will participate in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against Nohel Arambulet (23-6-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Opening the broadcast, hot prospect phenom and former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight Yainel Alvarez (3-4-2, 1 KO) of Hutto, Texas in a six-round welterweight fight.

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Cabrera Prelims on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel, Chicago, Illinois’ Alex Martin (18-5, 6 KOs) will make a big return in a 10-round super lightweight fight against seasoned fighter Pedro Campa (35-3-1, 24 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico. In a four-round bantamweight fight, former Mexican Olympic team member of Sonora, Mexico, Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mychaquell Shields (2-4) of Alpine, Calif.

Also a part of the prelim show, recently signed Golden Boy fighter, Joshua “El Americano” Garcia (8-0-4 KOs) of Moreno Valley, Calif. will battle Jason Buenaobra (10-10-3, 4 KOs) of Manila, Philippines in a six-round super featherweight fight. In a four-round super welterweight fight, Ontario, Calif. ‘s Anthony Saldivar (6-0, 2 KOs) will fight Roman Canto (15-17-3, 9 KOs) also of Manila, Philippines. In a comeback fight, young prospect Daniel Luna (3-1, 3 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. will face Joseph Walker (1-1) of Forrest City, Arkansas in a four-round lightweight fight. Opening fight night, Japhethlee Llamido (11-1, 4 KOs) of Long Beach will participate in an eight-round super bantamweight fight against Las Vegas, Nevada’s Ryan Allen (10-7-1, 5 KOs).