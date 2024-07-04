Frank Warren and Queensberry sign USA star Nathan Lugo

FORMER USA AMATEUR star Nathan Lugo has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry, having entered the professional ranks with a first round stoppage in April.

The super middleweight made his pro debut in Atlanta and the experience against previously unbeaten fellow novice Robert Lartigue lasted a matter of just 93 seconds, with Lugo twice putting his countryman to the canvas.

Knockouts featured strongly in the amateur career of the 19-year-old, known as Brickbuster, who inflicted over 40 stoppages in amassing a record of 223-19.

During this time he became National Amateur champion on an incredible 23 occasions, as well as winning multiple international gold medals.

In 2022, by winning the Elite National title, Lugo became the youngest ever fighter ever to qualify for Olympic trials.

“I feel very honoured coming straight out of the amateurs and immediately stepping into a powerhouse promotional company such as Queensberry,” reacted Nathan to his recruitment to the team of Frank Warren. “It has a very rich and amazing history within the sport and promotes the careers of today’s best boxers. I know with their guidance and leadership I will make history.”

“To have Nathan under the Queensberry banner and representing his family is an absolute honour,” considered his coach and father Mike Lugo. “One that very few will ever get to have. Trust that we will make them proud. With the types of high end platforms and opportunities Queensberry provides boxers within their stable, it is only a matter of time before the name Lugo is known around the world.”

“It is a true pleasure to be able to bring the highest level American amateur talent directly to a worldwide industry leader in Queensberry Promotions,” commented manager David McWater. “Their ability to recognise and guide the top tier boxers is well documented over the course of several decades. Today, Queensberry is second to none with regards to strength within the sport. I couldn’t be happier they are bringing Nathan aboard.”

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren added: “In Nathan we have clearly got a serious talent on our hands, as evidenced by his amateur pedigree. This signing, albeit one from the USA, follows in a familiar and successful pattern for Queensberry. Taking a top young fighter, almost from scratch, and hopefully guiding him correctly towards significant title triumphs.

“Nathan is such an exciting prospect and I cannot wait to get him started and give him the opportunity to shine across multiple territories. I am also looking forward to working with David McWater and his father and coach Mike as we seek to maximise Nathan’s prospects and deliver for him.”