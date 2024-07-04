Louie Lopez is Ready for All-Out War Against Alan Sanchez on Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Card

Welterweight Louie Lopez (15-2-2, 5 KOs) from Corona, CA, is set to face Alan Sanchez (23-5-1, 10 KOs) from Fairfield, CA, in an exciting 8-round bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. This fight will be part of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal card titled “Last Man Standing.” The event will be broadcast live on Fanmio Pay-Per-View for $49.99.

Lopez, promoted by Camponovo Sports and its respected promoter Alex Camponovo, has garnered a significant following in the Southern California boxing scene. Known for his aggressive fighting style, Lopez guarantees fireworks when he steps in the ring. Lopez is expected to draw a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters to the Honda Center.

“I’m really excited to be fighting on such a big card in Southern California,” said Lopez. “It’s an great opportunity to showcase my skills in front of my hometown fans, and I plan to put on a great show for everyone tuning in. All my family and friends will be deep in the crowd”

“Louie Lopez is an all-action fighter who brings a lot of excitement to the ring,” said Promoter Alex Camponovo, highlighting the fighter’s appeal and energy in the ring. “Fans can always expect a thrilling performance when he steps between the ropes. This is the type of fight that fans will want to see.”

A victory against Sanchez would be a significant breakthrough in Lopez’s career, potentially opening doors for larger fights and greater recognition. Lopez emphasized the importance of this bout, saying, “A win against Alan Sanchez would be huge for my career. It would solidify my standing as a fighter on the rise and pave the way for even bigger opportunities in the future.”

The “Last Man Standing” event promises to be an unforgettable night of high-stakes boxing, featuring some of the most dynamic fighters in the sport. Louie Lopez vs. Alan Sanchez is sure to be a highlight of the evening, showcasing the skill and determination of two determined welterweights.